India presents games proposal to host 2030 CWG in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: India has officially thrown its hat into the ring to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, presenting a comprehensive proposal to the Commonwealth Sport Evaluation Committee in London. The bid positions Ahmedabad in Gujarat as the host for what will be the centenary edition of the Games, commemorating 100 years of the Commonwealth Sport Movement. The proposal highlights a “compact Games footprint” centered on international-standard venues, efficient transport systems, and high-quality accommodation. (HT Photo)

The Indian delegation, led by Harsh Sanghavi, Gujarat’s Minister of Sports, and Dr. P T Usha, President of the Commonwealth Games Association of India (CGA India), emphasized Amdavad’s readiness to deliver a world-class event, according to a Gujarat government press statement. Key team members included Hari Ranjan Rao, Secretary of Sports at the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS); Ashwini Kumar, Principal Secretary for Sports, Youth and Cultural Activities in Gujarat; Banchha Nidhi Pani, Commissioner of the Amdavad Municipal Corporation; Raghuram Iyer, CEO of CGA India; Lt Gen Harpal Singh, an Executive Board Member of CGA India; and Ajay Narang, Executive Assistant to the CGA President.

“Aligned with the Games Reset principles, the proposal places strong emphasis on affordability, inclusivity, flexibility, and sustainability. It commits to integration of para sport, protection of human rights, promotion of gender equity, and embedding of a long-term legacy framework that ensures benefits extend beyond the Games to athletes, communities, and the wider Commonwealth,” the release said.

Ahmedabad’s proven hosting record further strengthens India’s candidature, with successful delivery of events such as the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Indian Premier League, and the 2022 National Games, as per the statement. The city will also host the Asian Aquatics 2025, Asian Weightlifting Championships 2026, World Police and Fire Games 2029 and several other multi & single sports events, adding operational experience in the lead up to 2030, it added.

“Hosting the Centenary Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad will be a proud milestone, not just for Gujarat but for India. We see these Games as a catalyst — to inspire our youth, accelerate our journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047, and strengthen the Commonwealth Movement for the next 100 years,” said minister Sanghavi.

Dr. P T Usha echoed this sentiment, focusing on the bid’s deeper significance. “India’s bid is not just about capability, but about values. Amdavad is ready to pick up the baton from Glasgow 2026 and act as a springboard to the 2034 Games, ensuring that the Centenary edition honours the past while shaping the future of Commonwealth Sport,” she said.

The proposal enjoys robust backing from the Government of India, the Government of Gujarat, and CGA India, underscoring a unified national effort. If successful, the 2030 Games would aim to be compact, sustainable, inclusive, and globally impactful, setting a new standard for the Commonwealth’s flagship multi-sport event.

India’s bid, approved by the Union Cabinet on August 27 and the Indian Olympic Association earlier this month, emerges amid a streamlined competition. Initially, seven nations expressed interest by the March 31 deadline, including Canada, Nigeria, India, and four others from Africa, Asia, the Americas, and Oceania. Canada, which hosted the inaugural 1930 Games in Hamilton, withdrew in June due to budgetary constraints, leaving Nigeria as the sole remaining challenger. Both India and Nigeria met the August 31 deadline for formal proposals, with Nigeria proposing Abuja as its host city.

The final decision on the host city is expected to be made at the CGF General Assembly in Glasgow in November 2025.