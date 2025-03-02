Menu Explore
Jansen confident South Africa can stick to basics under knock-out pressure

AFP |
Mar 02, 2025 12:39 AM IST

Jansen confident South Africa can stick to basics under knock-out pressure

Marco Jansen said South Africa can stay focused and overcome their poor form in knock-out matches after they reached the Champions Trophy semi-finals by beating England on Saturday.

HT Image
HT Image

The 24-year-old paceman destroyed the England top-order with 3-39. He also took three catches as South Africa dismissed their Group B rivals for 179 in 38.2 overs.

South Africa chased down the target for the loss of three wickets in 29.1 overs with Rassie van der Dussen hitting an unbeaten 72 and Heinrich Klaasen 64.

Jansen was named man of the match.

The victory meant South Africa topped the group with five points while Australia finished second with four.

Their semi-final opponents will be decided by the result of the India-New Zealand Group A match in Dubai on Sunday.

South Africa's habit of choking at the knock-out stage has deprived them of an international title since they won the 1998 Champions Trophy, then named the ICC knock-out tournament.

Jansen said South Africa do not need to change much in the knock-out games.

"I wouldn't say the mindset changes it's just the occasion that's probably a bit more hyped up I guess," said Jansen.

South Africa lost to Australia in the 2023 ODI World Cup semi-finals while they were upstaged by India in last year's T20 World Cup final.

"You try your processes. It's a fancy term, but for me it's just you have your steps or your guides that you go into every match and then basically in semi-finals you just try and do that extraordinarily well."

Jansen said a team's mentality doesn't change.

"For me, it's just depending on where you play on what lengths to hit and then as a game develops then try and figuring out what works and what doesn't work.

"For me personally, it's just the occasion or the situation of the game probably changes, not really mentally, if that makes sense."

India will play their semi-final in Dubai. The other match will be in Lahore.

Jansen said India will be familiar with the conditions, having played all their matches in Dubai.

"If we play in Dubai and it's against India, obviously they've had training and that kind of stuff, so they will be more used to the conditions.

"But we've also played in Dubai, so it's not something new. We play spin really, really well. So, I don't think it's that much or that too much of an advantage.

"I just think it all comes down to on the day who plays better."

South Africa will assess their skipper Temba Bavuma and opener Tony de Zorzi who were both unwell and missed the game against England.

Stand-in skipper Aiden Markram also left the field and did not bat after suffering a stiff hamstring.

sh/pb/mw

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
