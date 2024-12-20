Karl-Anthony Towns helps Knicks dominate in his return to Minnesota

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 32 points and grabbed 20 rebounds in a triumphant return to Minnesota, and the New York Knicks pulled away for a 133-107 win over the Timberwolves on Thursday night in Minneapolis. HT Image

Towns made 10 of 12 shots from the field and drained all five of his 3-point attempts. He added six assists and two steals for New York, which improved to 2-0 on its three-game road trip, with a finale set for Saturday in New Orleans.

Julius Randle scored 24 points on 8-for-17 shooting for Minnesota, which lost on its home court for the first time since Nov. 27. Anthony Edwards finished with 17 points on 7-for-16 shooting and tallied a team-high seven assists.

Mikal Bridges added 29 points on 12-for-18 shooting for the Knicks. Miles McBride scored 16 points off the bench, and Jalen Brunson chipped in 14.

The Timberwolves played a tribute video for Towns on the scoreboard during pregame introductions. Fans greeted Towns with a loud standing ovation after the video, which showed highlights from Towns' nine seasons in Minnesota.

Before the start of training camp, the Knicks acquired Towns in a three-team trade that sent Randle and Donte DiVincenzo from New York to Minnesota.

In the game Thursday, the Knicks shot 51.5 percent , including 44.4 percent from 3-point range. Minnesota shot 46.1 percent overall and 40.5 percent from beyond the arc.

The Knicks outscored the Timberwolves 41-18 during the second quarter to seize a 73-51 lead at halftime. New York started the second quarter on a 25-2 run.

Towns led the way during the Knicks' second-quarter surge. He scored 13 points in the first six minutes of the quarter thanks to two 3-pointers, two three-point plays with baskets and free throws, a layup and a technical free throw.

The rout continued into the second half. Towns made a driving layup to give the Knicks a 104-68 lead in the final minute of the third quarter.

The Timberwolves answered with six straight points after Towns' basket but still trailed by 30 entering the fourth quarter.

Both teams played their reserves for much of the fourth quarter, with the score out of reach.

