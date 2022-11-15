Mary Kom, Sharath Kamal chosen as chairperson and vice-chairperson of Athletes Commission

MC Mary Kom and Achanta Sharath Kamal were 'unanimously elected' chairperson and vice-chairperson of the newly-constituted Athletes’ Commission of the Indian Olympic Association. "The commission also nominated Gagan Narang and PV Sindhu as the commission's nominees for inclusion in the electoral college for the election to the executive council of the Indian Olympic Association to be held on December 10, 2022," according to a statement from Returning Officer Umesh Sinha’s office.

The representatives of the Athletes Commission will have one vote each at the IOA Annual General Meeting.

The 10-member Commission had its first meeting here. Narang, Mary Kom, Sharath Kamal, Shiva Keshavan, Bajrang Lal, Om Prakash Karhana, Rani Rampal were physically present while Mirabai Chanu, Sindhu and Bhavani Devi joined them virtually. Abhinav Bindra, India’s representative to the International Olympic Committee Athletes Commission, and Sardar Singh, member of the Olympic Council of Asia Athletes Commission, also attended the meeting virtually. The two are ex-officio members of the commission.

A member said the decision was taken by consensus. "Everyone’s views were taken. So, we discussed and picked them by consensus,” said the member.

The next task of the Commission will be to select eight Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOM), who have retired from active sports for at least one year prior to the date of application and should have at least a medal in the Olympics, Commonwealth Games, or Asian Games. The SOMs will have one vote each in the election to IOA Executive Council. The last date for submitting an application for SOM was on Tuesday.

“It is a big responsibility that I have been entrusted with and I am really honoured,” said six-time world champion and London Olympics medallist Mary Kom.

“It was a very positive meeting and we have to work together. Whatever we can do to serve the athletes of the country, we will be happy to do it. The Athletes Commission is a body with so many top Olympians and medallists and the good thing is that they come from different disciplines and bring immense experience together,” said Kom.

“Also, it is really good to have women's representation in the body. Women athletes are performing so well and I am sure it is a good start towards gender equality in Indian sports. All of us are really looking forward to working together for the betterment of Indian sport,” said Kom.