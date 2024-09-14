Neeraj Chopra Live Diamond League Final 2024: Ace Indian javelin thrower aims to breach 90-metre mark

Neeraj Chopra Live Diamond League Final 2024: Neeraj Chopra will look to fulfil his dream of breaching the 90-meter mark in the Diamond League final tonight at King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels. The ace Indian javelin thrower has been in incredible form but has missed the 90-meter mark with a whisker on a couple of occasions in recent times. Chopra, who currently holds fourth place in the standings with 14 points from his performances in Doha and Lausanne, will face tough competition from Paris 2024 bronze medallist and points leader Anderson Peters (Grenada), as well as Germany's Julian Weber, among others. Chopra, who added a silver to his Olympic medal tally in Paris following a historic gold in the Tokyo Games, will be aiming to end his season on a high on Saturday....Read More

Chopra, on the other hand, made the DL final cut after finishing fourth in the overall standings with 14 points from his two second-place finishes in the one-day meets held in Doha and Lausanne.

Each Diamond League season finale champion is awarded a 'Diamond Trophy', USD 30,000 prize money and a wild card for the World Athletics Championships. The runner-up gets USD 12,000.

Chopra skipped the last series meet in Zurich last week.

The 26-year-old finished two points behind Czechia's Jakub Vadlech. Grenada's Anderson Peters and German star Julian Weber took the top two spots with 29 and 21 points respectively.

Chopra has been struggling with his fitness this season and is expected to meet a doctor to rectify a groin injury that has affected him all season and came in the way of his quest to hit the 90m mark.

"First goal, go to the doctor and make my groin 100 per cent fit and also I will be technically better and try to throw far again," he had said last month about his plans for this year and the coming one.

Chopra had won the Lausanne leg in 2022 and 2023 and finished second behind Vadlejch in the winner-takes-all finale in Eugene, USA, last year.

The DL finale will mark the end of Chopra's season.

Nursing a long-standing groin injury, Chopra claimed a silver in the Paris Olympics on August 8 adding to his historic gold in the Tokyo edition of the Games three years ago.

Neeraj registered his season-best throw in the Lausanne Diamond League in Switzerland on Friday where he managed a distance of 89.49 metres.

Speaking after his event, he said as quoted by Olympics.com, "The feeling was not great at first, but I am happy with my throw, especially the second-best throw on my last attempt," Neeraj said.

"It was a tough start, but the comeback was really nice and I enjoyed the fighting spirit I showed."