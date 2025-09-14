JONESBORO, Ark. — Rocco Becht threw for 265 yards and had passing and rushing touchdowns as No. 14 Iowa State escaped with a 24-16 win over Arkansas State on Saturday. No. 14 Iowa State survives scare from Arkansas State, wins 24-16

Abu Sama III ran for a 4-yard touchdown with 8:34 left to give the Cyclones some breathing room after the Red Wolves had closed within 17-16. Carson Hansen rushed for 116 yards on 18 carries for Iowa State, and Sama had 69 yards on nine attempts.

Jaylen Raynor threw for 222 yards and rushed for 83 for Arkansas State , which had consecutive touchdowns nullified by penalties early in the fourth quarter and had to settle for a 40-yard field goal from Clune Van Andel — his third of the game — that got the Red Wolves within one.

Becht, who struggled in the third quarter, completed four passes for 57 yards in a drive capped by Sama's touchdown run.

The Cyclones were coming off an emotional 16-13 win over rival Iowa.

The Red Wolves kept it close in the first half. Raynor's 3-yard touchdown run gave Arkansas State a 10-9 lead with 39 seconds left in the half, the first time Iowa State had trailed this season.

The advantage lasted less than 30 seconds. Becht connected with Dominic Overby for a 27-yard touchdown, and his 2-point conversion pass to Hansen gave the Cyclones a 17-10 halftime lead. It was Becht's 22nd straight game with a scoring pass, a program record.

Iowa State: The Cyclones won't drop in the Top 25 and could move up.

Arkansas State: The Red Wolves have not defeated a ranked team since beating then-No. 25 Troy on Nov. 17, 2016. Coach Butch Jones is winless against ranked foes during his five seasons at Arkansas State.

Iowa State has an open date before hosting Big 12 foe Arizona on Sept. 27.

Arkansas State visits Kennesaw State next Saturday.

Get poll alerts and updates on the Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here . college football: /hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and /hub/college-football

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.