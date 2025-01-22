Rudy Gobert, Wolves try to bounce back vs. Mavs

Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch is asking for more production from center Rudy Gobert ahead of the team's matchup against the host Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. HT Image

Gobert managed just four points and four rebounds two on the defensive end in a 108-106 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. The loss was Minnesota's fourth in its last six games.

Anthony Edwards scored 32 points against Memphis and Naz Reid added 29 for the Wolves, who played their third straight game without injured guard Donte DiVincenzo.

With DiVincenzo out indefinitely due to a left toe sprain, Finch is looking for more scoring off the bench from Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Rob Dillingham. The two combined for 20 points in Monday's loss.

Finch also wants to see more from Gobert following a quiet performance against the Grizzlies.

"We need to rebound at a high level. Two defensive rebounds is not enough," Finch said. "I thought for the most part we did a pretty good job of keeping them off the glass, but two defensive rebounds is really not quite enough for what we need, especially with our rebound troubles of late."

The game marked another close battle for Minnesota, which is 12-16 in clutch games this season. The NBA defines clutch time as the final five minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime when the score is within five points.

Despite Minnesota's struggles late in games, Edwards said the team isn't discouraged.

"That's what makes it fun," Edwards said. "We know any given night you've got a chance to beat a team and there's a chance you're going to get beat. With all these tight games, it's a chance to show what you're really made of. It's time to buckle up and get a win at the end of the game."

Edwards has scored at least 28 points in five straight games for the Wolves, who have split their first two meetings this season against Dallas. After losing 120-114 at home on Oct. 29, Minnesota notched a 105-99 road victory on Dec. 25.

The Mavericks lost for the fourth time in their last five games on Monday despite strong outings from Kyrie Irving and Daniel Gafford.

Irving scored 33 points and Gafford added a career-high 31 points, 15 rebounds, three assists and seven blocks in the 110-105 loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

Irving scored 24 points after halftime to lead a second-half rally, which fell short when Dallas was limited to five points in the final six minutes.

"For whatever reasons, we just didn't make the right plays," Dallas coach Jason Kidd said. "We've got to do a better job of recognizing the situation."

The short-handed Mavericks played without several injured players, including center Dereck Lively II, who missed his third straight game with a right ankle sprain.

Lively's absence has created an opportunity for Gafford, who shot 12-of-15 from the field and 7-of-7 from the foul line in Monday's loss.

"He produced," Kidd said. "We've gone to him of late and he has responded in a big way. ... Offensively and defensively, he did it on both ends."

