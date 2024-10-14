Sports bill will boost governance: sports minister Mandaviya

New Delhi: The National Sports Governance Bill put out by the government for public consultation has several measures to promote good governance and transparency in the Indian Olympic Association and National Sports Federations (NSFs), Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday. Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya. (PTI)

It envisages the establishment of a Sports Regulatory Board of India, which will act as a central authority for granting recognition to federations and ensuring their compliance with governance, financial and ethical standards. It will have “flexibility and autonomy” in regulating sports governance in the country. Another feature in the bill will be a dedicated appellate sports tribunal to handle all sports-related disputes, reducing the reliance on courts and ensuring a faster resolution of grievances.

“There are so many litigations in the federations right now. Also, in some sports there are two to three federations who use the India name and seek recognition from the government. All such things impede governance. The Sports Regulatory Board of India will grant affiliation as per the eligibility criteria prescribed by the government under this bill,” said Mandaviya.

The draft bill says only recognised sports bodies will be allowed the use of ‘Indian flag or national names’. “Contravention will lead to fine and punishment which can go up to one year or ₹10 lakh or both,” as per the draft.

The minister said a dedicated sports tribunal would help quickly resolve grievances and disputes. The federations will have to come under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, which will enhance transparency.

“India has the ambition to host the 2036 Olympics and for that it is important that we improve the governance model, ensure transparency in federations.”

The bill ensures the governance of sports federations align with the Olympic and Paralympic charters and international best practices, creating a globally acceptable governance framework critical for hosting international events, including the Olympics.

It lays down a governance structure for Indian Olympic/Paralympic Associations and NSFs. The size of the EC will be restricted to 15 members; 10 percent of the voting members in the general body would be ‘Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit’ and at least 30 per cent of the executive council members should be women.

As per the draft bill, IOA/PCI/NSFs are required to engage electoral officers from a Sports Election Panel to conduct free and fair elections. Besides, the draft bill mandates the formation of athletes’ commissions in NSFs.

The minister said talent identification and development pathways are key to improving the performances of Indian athletes at global level and policies will be formulated towards that. The public-private partnership model will be used to generate revenue streams and create a sustainable ecosystem for sports in the country, he said.