Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Thunder finish off Bucks in matchup of short-handed teams

Reuters |
Feb 04, 2025 09:07 AM IST

BASKETBALL-NBA-OKC-MIL/RECAP

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 125-96 home win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday in a battle of short-handed teams.

HT Image
HT Image

Playing on the second night of a back-to-back, the Bucks were without Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis.

The Thunder were without Jalen Williams, Cason Wallace and Alex Caruso.

The absences took a bit of the shine off the rematch of December's NBA Cup final, which Milwaukee won in Las Vegas.

But Oklahoma City has largely rolled through its schedule even with key players out, and they wasted no time jumping out to a big lead thanks to Gilgeous-Alexander.

In that Dec. 17 loss, which doesn't count in the regular-season standings, Gilgeous-Alexander was just 8 of 24 from the field for 21 points - only three points more than his fewest total of the season.

On Monday, the Thunder star went 9 of 11 shooting in the first quarter to get 21 points. Oklahoma City jumped ahead by as much as 20 in the period.

By halftime, Gilgeous-Alexander had 30 as the Thunder's lead ballooned to 34.

By late in the third quarter, Gilgeous-Alexander was on the bench, his night completed as Oklahoma City had the game well in hand.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished 15 of 19 from the field with six assists in less than 23 minutes, his fewest of the season by more than five minutes.

The Thunder led by 41 points heading into the fourth quarter.

Ousmane Dieng scored a season-high 21 points for the Thunder, while Isaiah Joe added 18 off the bench.

Oklahoma City shot 51.5 percent despite missing its last 10 shots and not scoring after the 5:28 mark.

The Thunder have won back-to-back games and have won five of their last seven.

Oklahoma City has won its last two games by an average of 31.5 points.

Milwaukee has lost four consecutive games and five of six. It has given up an average of 131.5 points per game during the skid.

Antetokounmpo was out with right patella tendinopathy, Lillard with left groin soreness, Middleton for workload management after offseason ankle surgery, Lopez with back soreness and Portis missed his sixth consecutive game for personal reasons.

Ryan Rollins had a career-high 16 points to lead Milwaukee.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
See More
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On