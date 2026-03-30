NRAI plans to set up ammunition testing centres

avishek.roy@htlive,com

New Delhi: Ammunition testing is a long-drawn process for Indian shooters. They first have to book slots at ammunition manufacturers in Europe that have testing facilities. They then go through the tedious process of testing different batches of ammunition and selecting the best after evaluating parameters such as speed, accuracy, recoil and grouping. The batches marked by the shooters are then ordered for procurement by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI).

However, in recent times, the delivery of ammunition has been taking longer than expected. What used to be a two- to three-month procurement process now stretches to 10-11 months. For example, the Indian rifle shooting team tested .22 LR ammunition from Lapua—it is considered among the best in the sport—at its facility in Germany last June, but the selected batches are yet to arrive.

The situation is no different for the pistol shooters. They too are facing issues with ammunition availability. It has reached a point where the best available lots are used sparingly in training and reserved for competitions.

The delays began soon after the Ukraine war started in early 2022 when ammunition companies began taking longer to dispatch the selected batches, according to people aware of the development.

Since then, procurement has become a major challenge, with companies also requiring additional paperwork for exports. With most testing facilities in Europe — a major hub for high-quality sporting ammunition—Indian shooters are totally dependent on foreign supply chains.

The shooting federation (NRAI) now plans to build an ammunition testing facility at the Karni Singh Shooting Range in Delhi. The move could be a gamechanger for Indian shooting as it would not only reduce dependence on foreign facilities and cut procurement delays but also benefit domestic shooters.

“The proposal has been cleared by SAI and we are going to upgrade the infrastructure at the 50m range to set up a testing facility,” NRAI secretary general Pawan Singh told HT.

“We have asked for quotations from companies to provide equipment for testing. We need testing machines and a controlled environment along with technical support from ammunition manufacturers to help build the facility. We will source ammunition from companies like Lapua (Finland), Eley (UK) and RWS (Germany) and do the testing here.

“At present, we go to their facilities to test, and then it becomes a long process of clearances. I am aware of the delay this time and am looking into it to ensure we receive it as soon as possible. Once we have a facility here, this issue will be resolved,” said Singh.

NRAI also plans to set up testing facilities in Pune and Bhopal, the sport’s two other big centres. This will allow domestic shooters to choose ammunition more efficiently. “We have planned it in phases,” said Singh, who is also a member of the ISSF Judges’ Committee.

Rifle shooting demands precision at long distances (50m), and even the smallest variation in ammunition can affect the shot. Different batches of the same brand can perform differently in each rifle, which is why shooters test for grouping, accuracy and consistency in velocity.

Once the most suitable batch is identified through machine testing, shooters may fire it from the shoulder in their normal position to assess recoil and feel. Shooters prefer using relatively recent batches to ensure consistency in velocity and performance. In pistol events, reliability becomes even more critical as inconsistent or poor quality ammunition can also lead to weapon malfunction.