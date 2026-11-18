Bengaluru: For 73 days, José Raúl Capablanca fought to keep his world title. Then, on November 29, 1927, he decided not to return to the board. Instead, he wrote a letter to his challenger, Alexander Alekhine, resigning the adjourned 34th game and congratulating him on becoming world champion.

Gukesh Dommaraju and Javokhir Sindarov, both 20, will face off in the youngest World Championship match ever. (PTI)

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A World Chess Championship match that had stretched over two months ended just like that – no moves played, no handshake. The crown changed hands through a prosaic piece of correspondence.

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It was a strange, anticlimactic end to one of the longest and most exhausting World Championship matches of its time. Yet, in many ways, it was entirely in keeping with the competition’s peculiar history.

Next week, another chapter will be added to this history when Gukesh Dommaraju and Javokhir Sindarov, both 20, face off in the youngest World Championship match ever.

When champions walked away

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{{^usCountry}} Curiously, Capablanca himself had become world champion through an unusual ending six years earlier. In 1921, Emanuel Lasker, who had held the title since 1894, wrote to the match referee proposing to resign his match against Capablanca. After 14 games, the score stood at 9–5 in the Cuban's favour, with four wins and ten draws. Lasker had failed to win a single game. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Curiously, Capablanca himself had become world champion through an unusual ending six years earlier. In 1921, Emanuel Lasker, who had held the title since 1894, wrote to the match referee proposing to resign his match against Capablanca. After 14 games, the score stood at 9–5 in the Cuban's favour, with four wins and ten draws. Lasker had failed to win a single game. {{/usCountry}}

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The German cited ill health and the difficult playing conditions in Havana for his decision. “Under the climatic conditions, my ability melted away,” Lasker wrote in his letter. His 27-year reign, the longest in World Championship history, came to an end without the match running its full course.

More than half a century later, another champion relinquished his crown without playing a move. In 1975, Bobby Fischer gave up his title without facing challenger Anatoly Karpov. The American, who had dethroned Boris Spassky three years earlier, made a series of demands over the match format, including that the first player to win ten games should become champion, with the titleholder retaining his crown in the event of a 9–9 tie. When Fide refused to accept all his conditions, Fischer declined to defend his title. Karpov was declared world champion by default.

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A crown that had changed hands through letters was now awarded without a contest.

Then came a World Championship match that just seemed didn’t seem to end. The contest between Garry Kasparov and Anatoly Karpov, which began in the fall of 1984 in Moscow and ran for over five months and 48 games – 40 of them drawn – ended without a winner.

Under the regulations then, the first player to win six games would take the match. Defending champion Karpov raced to a 4-0 lead after nine games before the players drew 17 games in a row. He eventually stretched his lead to 5-0 and stood just one win away from retaining the title.

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But Kasparov refused to fade away. As the match dragged on and Karpov reportedly began losing weight, the young challenger mounted a remarkable comeback, narrowing the deficit to 5–3. With Kasparov having won the previous two games and Karpov still one victory away from retaining his crown, Fide president Florencio Campomanes controversially called off the match.

A rematch was held later in 1985, again in Moscow, this time over a maximum of 24 games. Kasparov won and became world champion at 22.

“Actually, if I would have won the 1984 match – especially if I got a 6-0...Kasparov would have never become world champion. He would have been completely psychologically destroyed,” Karpov told ChessBase in a 2020 interview.

If the Karpov–Kasparov match appeared endless, Magnus Carlsen's reign offered a different kind of ending altogether.

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In 2022, after nearly a decade as world champion, Carlsen decided he had had enough. The Norwegian, who had successfully defended his title four times, announced that he would not do so again.

“It was just a little bit of a toxic relationship (with the World Championship) and I’m glad that I got mysеlf out of it,” Carlsen told Total Chess in a recent interview. “I was very happy playing chess before I became classical world champion and I’ve been happy afterwards as well. The further away that I get, I’m more and more sure that I made the right decision about that.”

Yet, for all the torturous, nerve-shredding intensity it demands of players, and despite the proliferation of formats and prospective world titles, the classical World Championship retains an aura and legacy that remain unmatched.

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As Gukesh and Sindarov prepare to face off in Geneva, history offers a reminder: the crown is hard to win, harder still to defend, and rarely comes without its share of glorious uncertainties.