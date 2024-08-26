Para-athletes hail move to rope Svayam for providing smooth accessibility

New Delhi: India’s leading para-athletes have hailed the move to provide proper accessibility to ensure their transportation ahead of the Paris Paralympics. Bhavina Patel highlights the role of accessibility in para-sport. (HT Photo)

Leading accessibility organization Svayam has been roped in by the Paralympics Committee of India to make transportation of para-athletes from their respective hostels, residences to the airport smoother. The 84-member Indian para contingent will participate in the Paralympics starting Wednesday. Svayam has conducted comprehensive access audits of pre-identified hotels and buildings where the para-players were staying.

“With the support of organizations like Sports Authority of India (SAI), the Table Tennis Federation of India, and OGQ, we’ve seen remarkable growth in our athletes. Svayam has played an important role by providing special vehicles that enhance accessibility and travel comfort, highlighting their crucial role in improving our overall experience and performance,” said Tokyo Paralympics medallist Bhavina Patel. The para-table tennis star is all set to compete in Paris.

Para-athlete Sakshi Kasana also appreciated Svayam’s efforts for arranging special accessible vehicles to make their journey easier. “The special vehicles provided to us significantly eased our journey, allowing me to focus more on my training and preparation,” she said.

The special vehicles can accommodate wheelchairs without the athletes having to be displaced from the wheelchair to board/ deboard, thus ensuring greater mobility and increased mental and physical comfort.

“Athletes have to travel a lot for their competitions so if they are given this kind of ease of transportation, it gives them mental strength and more confidence,” says PCI president Devendra Jhajharia.

Svayam had collaborated during the Tokyo Paralympics 2021, and other events like first Khelo India Para Games 2023 organised by the SAI.

“Svayam will ensure that the dignity of para-players hailing from across the country is not compromised. We are dedicated to creating an equitable environment where every player can focus on their performance without worrying about accessibility,” said Sminu Jindal, Founder-Chairperson, Svayam.