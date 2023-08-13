STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl scheduled for release later this year

The highly anticipated upcoming post-apocalyptic survival sequel, STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl, is gearing up for Gamescom 2023 and might be released later this year. The game has faced delays due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and the studio's home in Ukraine. Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl will launch on December 1, according to its distributor.

Many members of the GSC Game World team have joined the Ukrainian armed forces. They shared a trailer to reassure fans that they're still working on the game and dedicated the trailer to their friends and colleagues who are fighting in the war or have been lost.

Predicted Release Date for STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl is tentatively scheduled for release on December 1, 2023, as indicated by a recent listing from the distributor PLAION. However, this date isn't officially confirmed yet. The game will also be showcased at Gamescom 2023. Initially, the game was expected to be released last year, but due to the conflict in GSC Game World's home country, its development was paused. Thankfully, by summer, the team resumed work after ensuring their safety and establishing a second studio in Prague.

They've been diligently working on the game since then, creating a massive open world for players and a flexible storyline. Hopefully, a specific release date will be announced soon.

Stalker 2 trailer

Here's the newest trailer for Stalker 2: Heart Of Chornobyl from GSC Game World. It shows the story and how you'll interact with NPCs, without cutscenes. There are also scary mutants. GSC Game World released 4 trailers and a creepy teaser on their YouTube channel, check them out!

Stalker 2 platforms

Stalker 2: Heart Of Chornobyl will be on PC and Xbox Series X|S. On PC, you can get it from Steam, Epic Games Store, Microsoft Store, Xbox Store, and GOG. For Playstation, it might come later after being an Xbox exclusive for three months.

The game won't work on older consoles like PS4 and Xbox One, as confirmed by GSC Game World's PR manager Zakhar Bocharov.

Stalker 2 Game Pass

STALKER 2 will be available on Xbox Game Pass right from the start. So, if you have Game Pass, you can play STALKER 2: Heart Of Chornobyl without paying extra for the game.

