Home / Sports / Tennis / Davis Cup: India relegated to World Group II after losing Playoff 2-3 to Denmark

Davis Cup: India relegated to World Group II after losing Playoff 2-3 to Denmark

tennis
Published on Feb 05, 2023 12:02 AM IST

The pair of Yuki Bhambri and Rohan Bopanna lost 2-6 4-6 in just 65 minutes to the home team combo of Rune and Johannes Inglidsen.

Rohan Bopanna, center, and Yuki Bhambri, right, of India in action during the Davis Cup double tennis match between Johannes Ingildsen and Holger Rune of Denmark against Yuki Bhambri and Rohan Bopanna of India, in Hilleroed, Denmark, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP)
Rohan Bopanna, center, and Yuki Bhambri, right, of India in action during the Davis Cup double tennis match between Johannes Ingildsen and Holger Rune of Denmark against Yuki Bhambri and Rohan Bopanna of India, in Hilleroed, Denmark, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP)
PTI |

The Indian Davis Cup team was on Saturday relegated to the World Group II for the first time since the new format was launched in 2019 after losing the play-off tie 2-3 to Denmark, who were single-handedly carried by Holger Rune as the world number nine won three matches for the hosts.

The tie levelled at 1-1, India needed to win the doubles but the pair of Yuki Bhambri and Rohan Bopanna lost 2-6 4-6 in just 65 minutes to the home team combo of Rune and Johannes Inglidsen.

The equation requiring India to win both the reverse singles to stay in World Group I, Nagal put a brave fight but lost 5-7 3-6 in one hour and 37 minutes in the first reverse singles.

That defeat gave Denmark an unassailable 1-3 lead and pushed India to World Group II.

Prajnesh Gunneswaran then took court in the dead rubber against Elmer Moeller and won 6-4 7-6(1) in one hour and 39 minutes.

On Friday, Nagal had erased a one-set deficit to pip August Holmgren 4-6 6-3 6-4 in two hours and 27 minutes to make it 1-1 after Bhambri lost the opening singles 2-6 2-6 to the rising teen sensation Rune.

Bhambri has quit singles and now plays only doubles on tour.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
yuki bhambri rohan bopanna davis cup + 1 more
yuki bhambri rohan bopanna davis cup
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 05, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out