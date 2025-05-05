Jannik Sinner doping ban expires, World No. 1 to feature at Italian Open

Jannik Sinner is set to return to action as three-month doping ban comes to an end. He will participating at the upcoming Italian Open, and will be looking for a fresh start. Italy's Jannik Sinner arrives at Campo Centrale.(REUTERS)

Sinner's doping ban was agreed on in a settlement with the WADA, and it expired on Monday morning. He was also scheduled to have training session later in the day too.

Sinner hasn't been in action since winning his second straight Australian Open title in January this year. The settlement in Sinner's doping case was announced on February, after WADA appealed a decision last year.

The WADA settlement has also raised questions on Sinner's credibility as he returns to action easily.

Sinner recently opened up on his doping incident during an interview with Italian state TV RAI. “I remember before the Australian Open this year, it wasn’t a very happy time. I didn’t really feel comfortable in the locker room, where we were eating. Players were looking at me differently. I said to myself, Maybe I need to take some time off after Australia.’ I didn’t want (the ban) though,” he said.

“I had a tough time accepting these three months. Because I knew that I didn’t do anything wrong. So why do I have to pay this price?. But then we discussed it with my lawyer and about what could have happened in the worst-case scenario and so we decided to accept it,” he added.

His suspension officially began on February 9, and it saw him the first-half of the ongoing season. He is set to make his comeback on May 4 at the Italian Open, and the Hamburg Open, French Open are also in his schedule.

Many players also criticised his ban, stating that it was in huge contrast to other doping issues, where players have received more severe punishment.