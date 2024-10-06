Rafael Nadal's four-word response after learning about opponent in potential farewell tournament

Rafael Nadal was not seen on the professional tennis circuit since his frustrating campaign at the Paris Olympics, but it has been learnt that the Spaniard has confirmed his participation in the Davis Cup scheduled later this year. Rafael Nadal last played at the Paris Olympics where he faced early exits in the singles and doubles events.(Reuters)

After learning about his opponent in the upcoming Davis Cup, Nadal sent a four-word reply to Spanish Davis Cup captain David Ferrer confirming his participation in the tournament. At Paris Games, Nadal was easily beaten by Novak Djokovic in the singles event and in the doubles playing alongside the new tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz, the duo failed to reach the medal round.

Nadal pulled out of last month's Laver Cup citing not being in the right condition to take part in the tournament. However, Ferrer is confident of having the 22-time Grand Slam winner ready for the Davis Cup in November.

"When the draw came out, I sent him a message and told him to prepare to play against Botic Van de Zandschulp. His answer was clear: ‘I will be ready.’" Ferrer told Spanish YouTube channel DGO.

According to Ferrer, the 38-year-old is expected to play couple of events ahead of the Davis Cup to prove his fitness.

Ferrer said: “He’s going to play the Six Kings Slam this month and I would like him to compete in another event before playing with the team. I will talk to him about it in the coming weeks."

Since his early exits from both Olympic events, Nadal has remained largely quiet about his physical condition. However, in a rare September interview with Spanish broadcaster El Hormiguero, the tennis legend expressed his desire to keep finding joy in playing tennis.

Nadal acknowledged that he missed most of the 2023 season as well as the beginning of this year. He explained that he intentionally took time off to recover and rekindle his passion for tennis.

“What I have done during all this time is to give myself a margin, to give myself the option to enjoy again, to play tennis after a year and a half away from the courts,” Nadal said. “And that’s what I’m doing, trying to enjoy every day, trying to do my best every day.”