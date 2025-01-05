Menu Explore
Sumit Nagal makes main draw in Auckland

PTI |
Jan 05, 2025 01:58 PM IST

Sumit Nagal qualified after a straight set win over higher-ranked Frenchman Adrian Mannarino

India's number one singles player Sumit Nagal qualified for the main draw of the ASB Classic, an ATP 250 event, with a straight set win over higher-ranked Frenchman Adrian Mannarino, here Sunday.

India's Sumit Nagal in action against Giovanni Fonio of Italy during their second round match of ATP Challenger Chennai Open 2024 tennis tournament,(PTI)
India's Sumit Nagal in action against Giovanni Fonio of Italy during their second round match of ATP Challenger Chennai Open 2024 tennis tournament,(PTI)

The 26-year-old Indian, ranked 98th, faced a stiff resistance from the world number 66 before prevailing 7-6(5) 6-3 in the final round of the qualifiers.

Nagal has been striving to shrug off poor form as he made a number of first round exits before managing to keep his place in the top-100 at the end of 2024 season.

The main draw competition will serve as good preparation for Nagal ahead of Australian Open, season's first Grand Slam, starting January 12 in Melbourne.

The win against Mannarino, who featured in top-20 last year around the same time, will also work as a confidence booster for Nagal, who has decided not to compete in India's upcoming Davis Cup tie against Togo in New Delhi.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
