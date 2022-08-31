US Open 2022: Naomi Osaka knocked out in first round

Naomi Osaka crashed out of US Open 2022 after losing her first-round match in women's singles to Danielle Collins of the United States in straight sets 6-7, 3-6. The two-time US Open champion - in 2018 and 2020 - could not convert the break points when required while Collins, on the other hand, was exceptional in her second serve with a win percentage of 68 percent.

Collins, who was the runners-up at this year's Australian Open, will now meet with Spain's Cristina Bucsa. The 28-year-old right-hander from Florida will enter the contest brimming with confidence after putting a strong show against Osaka at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The contest between the two started with Osaka taking a 3-0 lead. But Collins fought back into the contest and forced the opening set into a tie-breaker and eventually secured it 7-6.

The second set saw Collins march towards a comfortable win, having secured a 5-3 lead in the eighth game.

Osaka, however, tried to make the final punch and kept the match alive, racing to 40-15 lead in the ninth game. However, Collins forced the ninth game into deuce and then went to seize the victory on her first match point as Osaka hit the ball out of the court.

