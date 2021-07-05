Wimbledon 2021 Day 7: Federer, Djokovic, Barty in action on 'Maniac Monday'

WELCOME TO DAY 7 OF WIMBLEDON 2021: After the last-ever 'Middle Sunday' of Wimbledon, it's time for the last-ever 'Manic Monday' in London. The first 6 days of tennis on the grass courts of the All England Club were packed with action, a few injuries, and a few upsets. The seventh day of play sees defending men's singles champion Novak Djokovic, eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer, women's world No.1 Ash Barty, and young sensations in Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek in action. If you were enthralled by the first week, expect more from the second. (WIMBLEDON COVERAGE)

1) Play begins

The first players to step out on court include Swiatek and Sabalenka. Djokovic plays No. 17 Cristian Garin of Chile and Federer faces No. 23 Lorenzo Sonego of Italy, who were a combined 0-5 at the All England Club until this year. Gauff plays former Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber.

Women's No. 1 Ash Barty plays French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova on No. 1 Court.

