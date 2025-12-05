Jameson Williams' fantasy stock takes major hit after latest Lions injury report vs Cowboys

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect) Did you pick Jameson Williams this week? Well, be ready for a shocker with the Lions taking on the Cowboys on Thursday Did you pick Jameson Williams this week? Well, be ready for a shocker. The Detroit Lions WR, who was suiting up for a potentially blockbuster game vs the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, will have to wait for his turn.

Why Jameson Williams' stocks took a sudden hit

The answer is simple. Superstar WR Amon-Ra St Brown, who did not practice all week with an ankle sprain, on Thursday revealed that he is playing vs the Cowboys. The 26-year-old's return is definitely bad news for Williams, who will no longer be QB Jared Goff's primary target.

“Great news for Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions. Still bullish on Jameson Williams considering the matchup against the Cowboys secondary,” a fantasy manager noted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

The latest update has cooled the betting momentum around Jameson Williams, whose anytime-touchdown value had surged earlier in the week when St. Brown’s status was uncertain. With the Lions’ top receiver now set to suit up, Williams’ usage projection and red-zone opportunities take an understandable hit.

Updated Player Prop Outlook: Jameson Williams Anytime TD (+100)

Despite a reduced role with St Brown active, Williams still remains a big-play threat in this offense. Bet365 is offering +100 on Williams to score, though the edge is slimmer now.

Earlier simulations gave Williams a 44.3% touchdown probability, a number that was projected to rise only if St Brown sat. With Detroit at full strength, that percentage levels out, making the bet more of a value-play gamble rather than a model-driven recommendation.

Key Game Details

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys

Date: Thursday, December 4, 2025

Time: 8:15 PM ET

Venue: Ford Field, Detroit

Betting Lines

Spread: Lions -3.5

Total: 54.5

Moneyline: Cowboys +142, Lions -160

Odds reflect the market at publication and may shift before kickoff.