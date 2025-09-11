Blake Snell delivered six scoreless innings, Mookie Betts had a grand slam among his four hits and the Los Angeles Dodgers finished off a three-game sweep of the visiting Colorado Rockies with a 9-0 victory on Wednesday. Blake Snell, Dodgers blank Rockies, complete dominant sweep

Andy Pages had an RBI double among his three hits as the Dodgers extended their winning streak to four games following a five-game losing streak. Teoscar Hernandez added a home run.

Betts now has multiple RBIs in five consecutive games.

Snell allowed two hits and two walks while registering a season-high 11 strikeouts as Los Angeles improved its lead in the National League West to three games over the San Diego Padres.

Left-hander Kyle Freeland allowed four runs on nine hits over 5 2/3 innings with one walk and five strikeouts as the Rockies took their fifth loss in a row. Colorado has just three wins in the past 19 games.

The Dodgers won 11 of the 13 games in the season series against the Rockies. Colorado was held to two hits on Wednesday and eight hits over the length of the three-game series, while scoring three runs total.

Los Angeles started a four-run second inning when Tommy Edman reached base on an error by Rockies third baseman Kyle Karros. Miguel Rojas singled, and Pages followed with his RBI double.

Enrique Hernandez hit a sacrifice fly for a 2-0 lead before Shohei Ohtani had an RBI single and Betts capped the inning with an RBI double.

With Snell out of the game, the Rockies threatened in the seventh inning against Dodgers right-hander Michael Kopech, who loaded the bases on three walks. With one out, left-hander Alex Vesia came on to strike out Mickey Moniak and Tyler Freeman.

Betts' grand slam came in the eighth inning, and Hernandez followed with his third home run in two games. Betts hit his 18th home run, while Hernandez bashed his 24th.

Kirby Yates pitched a scoreless eighth inning for Los Angeles. Anthony Banda fanned three in the ninth, giving Dodgers pitchers 17 strikeouts in the game.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.