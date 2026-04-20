Boston Marathon prize money breakdown: What amount will winners take home?

The 2026 Boston Marathon commences with almost 30,000 participants racing from Hopkinton to Boston, and the atmosphere is palpable. The iconic 2026 Boston Marathon, featuring 30,000 runners and a prize purse of $1.13 million, highlights the significance of personal achievements and competitive spirit among participants on Patriots’ Day. (AP)

The streets are filled early, runners assemble with a calm determination, and spectators take their places for a tradition that has endured through the years.

The Boston Marathon of 2026 is officially in progress, signifying yet another chapter in one of the globe’s most legendary races.

Taking place on Patriots’ Day, the event unites thousands of runners pursuing personal achievements, prestigious titles, and memorable experiences. Stretching from Hopkinton to Boylston Street, each mile tells its unique tale. With nearly ideal racing conditions and a large participant pool, this year’s marathon guarantees a day filled with excitement, emotion, and resilience.

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Boston Marathon 2026 prize money While 30,000 runners will compete in the 2026 Boston Marathon, less than 100 will get prize money for their performances.

This year's marathon features a seven-figure sum that will be allocated among various winners and other participants positioned within the Top 10.

However, what is the total amount that is on the line for the most elite marathon athletes in the world?

Below is a detailed analysis of the total prize money available, along with the earnings for competitors based on their final standings in 2026.

Boston Marathon: What is the total prize money? The total prize money for this year is set at $1.13 million, distributed among the top 10 finishers in the men's and women's open and wheelchair categories. Additionally, there are awards for the masters division and para athletics divisions.

Nevertheless, this amount is not the maximum for the total purse, as there are performance incentives that can increase the overall winnings. Open and wheelchair competitors can earn an additional $50,000 if they establish a new course record. The para athletics divisions also feature a course record incentive, albeit a smaller sum of $500.

Consequently, if all incentives are met, the total prize money could exceed $1.33 million.

Below is a detailed overview of the prize distribution for this year's participants. Each division includes both men's and women's categories, specifying the prize amount for each winner.