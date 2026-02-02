White Sox acquire right-hander Jordan Hicks from Boston for prospect Gage Ziehl

BOSTON — The Chicago White Sox acquired right-hander Jordan Hicks from Boston along with some of the cash to pay him from the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.

Chicago also will receive pitching prospect David Sandlin and two players to be named in the deal that will send right-handed prospect Gage Ziehl and a player to the Red Sox. Sandlin was ranked by Baseball America as the No. 7 prospect and No. 2 pitching prospect in the Red Sox organization.

Boston had been searching for hitting this offseason — even before losing third baseman Alex Bregman as a free agent — but instead signed lefty Ranger Suárez as a free agent and picked up righty Sonny Gray in a trade with the Cardinals. The moves left them with a potential pitching glut — along with a potential luxury tax bill — and the opportunity to move some arms for hitters.

The White Sox traded center fielder Luis Robert Jr. to the New York Mets last month, and Chicago general manager Chris Getz said they would reinvest the $20 million in savings in the team. He then signed right-hander Seranthony Domínguez to a two-year, $20 million deal, and added Hicks, who is due $25 million over the next two seasons.

The move could help bolster a bullpen that had the fewest saves, 25, in the majors last season.

Hicks, 29, was 2-7 with a 6.95 ERA for Boston and the San Francisco Giants last season. He is 17-35 with a 4.41 ERA in a seven-year career that also includes time with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Sandlin, a 24-year-old righty, is 13-12 with a 4.38 ERA in four minor league seasons. He split time last year at Triple-A Worcester and Double-A Portland.

Ziehl is a 22-year-old 11th-round draft pick who has pitched one game above Class A.

Baseball Writer Jay Cohen in Chicago contributed to this report.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.