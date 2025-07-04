Caitlin Clark injury: After Aces game, how many matchups will Fever star miss? Coach gives update

The Indiana Fever is without star Caitlin Clark against the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday after the 23-year-old was listed as questionable heading into the week. She is currently struggling with a left groin injury. Clark also dealt with a left quad strain that sidelined her for five games. After making a return, she endured a new injury and has missed four consecutive games since. Caitlin Clark missed the game vs Las Vegas Aces on Thursday(Getty Images via AFP)

On Thursday, Fever coach Stephanie White announced that Caitlin Clark is currently participating in non-contact drills during practice and will soon be in action. Indiana is set to face the Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday and then play the Golden State Valkyries next week.

Clark is currently averaging 18.2 points, 8.9 assists, and five rebounds per game. In her absence, Aari McDonald is starting for the Indiana Fever.

Indiana Fever's July schedule

Here is the schedule for the Indiana Fever's WNBA regular season games in July.

Thursday, July 3: vs. Las Vegas Aces at 7 p.m. ET on Prime Video

Saturday, July 5: vs. Los Angeles Sparks at 7 p.m. ET on NBA TV

Wednesday, July 9: vs. Golden State Valkyries at 12 p.m. ET on NBA TV

Friday, July 11: vs. Atlanta Dream at 7:30 p.m. ET on ION

Sunday, July 13: vs. Dallas Wings at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC

Tuesday, July 15: at Connecticut Sun at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN

Wednesday, July 16: at New York Liberty at 7:30 p.m. ET on CBSSN

Tuesday, July 22: at New York Liberty at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN

Thursday, July 24: vs. Las Vegas Aces at 7 p.m. ET on Prime Video

Sunday, July 27: at Chicago Sky at 3 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN

Wednesday, July 30: vs. Phoenix Mercury at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN3