Cam Jurgens trade: Why Eagles sent Pro Bowl center to Ravens in major midseason move; explained

The Philadelphia Eagles have made a significant in-season move, sending offensive lineman Cam Jurgens to the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday. Philadelphia is also including a 2027 seventh-round pick in the deal, while receiving a 2027 fifth-round selection and a 2028 second-rounder from Baltimore.

Cam Jurgens trade comes just one day after Lane Johnson’s retirement. (AP Photo)

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The trade comes just one day after Lane Johnson’s retirement, adding another major change to an Eagles offensive line that has struggled this season. Jurgens had been part of those difficulties, particularly after being asked to play both center and left guard.

Why Eagles moved on from Jurgens

Cam Jurgens had already endured a difficult 2025 campaign at center. This season, Philadelphia shifted him to left guard after Landon Dickerson was placed on injured reserve following Week 1.

Philadelphia's decision to shift Jurgens to guard allowed Drew Kendall to step in as the starting center. The 2025 fifth-round selection has made a strong impression in recent weeks and is increasingly viewed as someone who could have a long-term future at the position.

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{{^usCountry}} For Jurgens, however, the move to guard did not produce the desired results. Despite being more comfortable at center, he struggled in his new role, giving the Eagles another reason to move in a different direction while Kendall continued to develop. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For Jurgens, however, the move to guard did not produce the desired results. Despite being more comfortable at center, he struggled in his new role, giving the Eagles another reason to move in a different direction while Kendall continued to develop. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read | Why did Lane Johnson retire? Eagles legend says 'time to say goodbye to football'

For the Eagles, the return represents a notable haul for a player who had been struggling to find consistency in his current role.

Eagles add valuable draft capital

The deal also gives general manager Howie Roseman an opportunity to move on from Jurgens' contract while bringing back significant draft capital. The 2028 second-round pick is particularly valuable and adds another important asset to Philadelphia's future plans.

The trade gives Philadelphia four selections in the first two rounds of the 2028 NFL Draft. The Eagles now have their own first- and second-round picks, the second-round selection acquired from Baltimore and the first-round pick they received from the New England Patriots in the A.J. Brown trade.

Jurgens' Eagles career comes to an end

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Selected by Philadelphia in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Nebraska, Jurgens became an important piece of the Eagles' offensive line during their championship run. He was also a key part of the blocking unit that helped Saquon Barkley produce his historic 2024 season, when the running back surpassed 2,000 rushing yards.

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Following that successful 2024 campaign, Jurgens signed a four-year, $68 million contract extension with Philadelphia.

Now, after four full seasons with the Eagles and a difficult stretch at left guard, the 27-year-old will continue his career with Baltimore, where he is expected to return to his natural center position.

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