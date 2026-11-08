Christian Kirk’s injury woes continue as 49ers rule out receiver for Week 9 clash against Raiders

The San Francisco 49ers have made several roster adjustments ahead of Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, but the latest update brings disappointing news regarding wide receiver Christian Kirk.

Christian Kirk ruled out for Week 9 vs Raiders

Christian Kirk has been ruled out of Sunday's contest. (AP Photo)

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Kirk, who is in his first season with San Francisco, has been ruled out of Sunday's contest after suffering another injury. Having already missed the team's opening six games, Kirk is now headed to injured reserve after hurting his meniscus during Thursday's practice.

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The 29-year-old has made just one appearance since joining the 49ers, featuring in the Week 7 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. He failed to register a single reception in that outing before suffering the latest setback.

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{{^usCountry}} “Another player added to IR: 49ers placed WR Christian Kirk on injured reserve,” ESPN's Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Saturday. “Kirk injured his meniscus during Thursday’s practice," Schefter added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Another player added to IR: 49ers placed WR Christian Kirk on injured reserve,” ESPN's Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Saturday. “Kirk injured his meniscus during Thursday’s practice," Schefter added. {{/usCountry}}

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The team has not clarified whether Kirk suffered a tear to his meniscus, leaving the extent of the injury uncertain. Further details about his condition could emerge next week.

Kirk's season disrupted by recurring injuries

His time in San Francisco has already been disrupted by injuries. Kirk's injury troubles began on the first day of training camp when a calf issue forced San Francisco to place him on injured reserve. Following his recovery, the 49ers activated him for their Week 7 clash against Atlanta.

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However, his return did not produce much on the field, as he was not targeted during the game. With another injury now keeping him sidelined, there is uncertainty over how many additional games he could miss, with the possibility of an extended absence also remaining.

San Francisco signed Kirk to a one-year deal worth $3 million on March 18. His career earnings had reached approximately $80.4 million by the end of the 2025 season.

49ers activate Demarcus Robinson and KhaDarel Hodge

Amid the setback involving Kirk, San Francisco received some encouraging roster news ahead of its meeting with the Raiders. The 49ers confirmed that wide receiver Demarcus Robinson has been activated, with the team also removing his questionable designation for Sunday's game.

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The franchise also announced that KhaDarel Hodge would be elevated from the practice squad for the matchup, providing another option at wide receiver.

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With Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel already unavailable, Robinson could be in line for an expanded role in the passing attack.

The 49ers will be hoping Robinson can provide a similar contribution against Las Vegas as the team deals with multiple absences in its receiving corps.