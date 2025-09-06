Colson Montgomery homered and drove in four runs and the visiting Chicago White Sox extended their winning streak to six games with a 7-5 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Friday. Colson Montgomery, White Sox win sixth straight

Andrew Benintendi supplied a solo homer. Kyle Teel and Will Robertson drove in the other Chicago runs.

Shane Smith gave up four runs and three hits in five innings. Jordan Leasure collected his seventh save for the White Sox .

Parker Meadows, fresh off the injured list, hit a two-run homer for Detroit . Jack Flaherty gave up four runs in 4 1/3 innings,

The White Sox scored with two out in the first inning on a Curtis Mead double and Montgomery single to left.

Dominic Fletcher led off the third with a double. He moved to third on a groundout and scored on a Teel single for a 2-0 White Sox lead.

The Tigers tied it in the bottom of the inning. Dillon Dingler was hit by a pitch before Meadows jumped on a Smith fastball and lined it over the right field wall.

Flaherty got into trouble in the fourth by issuing a leadoff walk to Montgomery, who then moved up on Chase Meidroth's sacrifice bunt and scored on Robertson's single to right.

Detroit threatened with two out in the bottom of the inning on a Wenceel Perez walk and Zach McKinstry double. Then came a bizarre wild pitch.

Teel tried to block Smith's pitch and it bounced toward the first base line. Teel and Smith banged heads chasing after the ball as both runners scored, giving the Tigers a 4-3 lead.

Chicago loaded the bases with one out in the fourth, leading to Flaherty's departure.

Montgomery hit into a force play against Bailey Horn as the tying run scored.

Benintendi drilled a Horn fastball over the right field wall leading off the sixth to give Chicago a 5-4 advantage.

Edgar Quero led off the seventh with a single. With two down, Montgomery drilled a Keider Montero fastball over the right field wall for his 18th homer, pushing Chicago's lead to 7-4.

