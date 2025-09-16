Colton Cowser hit a three-run homer and Kyle Bradish pitched five strong innings for his first win in 15 months as the visiting Baltimore Orioles opened a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox with a 4-1 victory on Monday. Colton Cowser powers Orioles past White Sox

Bradish allowed one run on four hits with four walks and nine strikeouts in his fourth start of the season. He underwent Tommy John surgery soon after earning his last victory on June 8, 2024.

Kade Strowd tossed a scoreless sixth inning and Dietrich Enns followed with three perfect frames for his second save.

Enns threw 23 of his 32 pitches for strikes and the Orioles' pitchers retired the final 15 batters faced in order.

Jackson Holliday had two hits for Baltimore , which snapped a three- game losing streak and won for just the second time in its last 11 meetings against the White Sox.

Chicago lost its fourth straight game and struck out 15 times, one shy of its season high.

The Orioles broke a 1-1 tie in the sixth inning. Steven Wilson retired the first two batters of the inning and was replaced by Tyler Alexander after walking Coby Mayo.

Mayo moved to second on Samuel Basallo's single before Cowser hit a three-run blast to left center field for his second homer in as many games and 15th of the season.

The White Sox took a 1-0 lead in the first inning against Bradish, who walked leadoff hitter Mike Tauchman. After striking out the next two batters, Bradish allowed a single to Colson Montgomery before Curtis Mead singled in a run.

Bradish settled in and had seven strikeouts through the first three innings.

Baltimore pulled even with a run in the third inning against Sean Burke. With two runners on and two outs, Basallo scored from second on Jeremiah Jackson's single up the middle.

Burke followed opener Tyler Gilbert and allowed one run on two hits with four walks and four strikeouts over four innings.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.