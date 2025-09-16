Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels is day-to-day due to a sprained knee heading into the Commanders' Sunday matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to coach Dan Quinn. Commanders' Jayden Daniels day-to-day with knee injury

"He did have an MRI and he's already begun his return to play process with us," Quinn said on Monday. "He is truly day-to-day. What does that mean for Sunday? I can't tell you that now. I'll have more to share on that when we get to Wednesday at practice and what that would look like."

Daniels appeared to be limping near the end of Washington's 27-18 loss at the Green Bay Packers on Thursday. Despite the ailment, he played the entire game, completing 24 of 42 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns while being sacked four times.

NFL Network reported that knee injury isn't expected to sideline Daniels long term. However, it could keep him out this week, forcing backup quarterback Marcus Mariota into action against one of his former teams.

Daniels, 24, was named the NFL Rookie of the Year last season after he was selected second overall by the Commanders. Counting the postseason, he started all 20 games, completing 68.4 percent of his passes for 4,390 yards, 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while leading his team to the NFC Championship Game.

This year, Daniels has connected on 59.7 percent of his passes for 433 yards and two TDs with no interceptions as the Commanders have gone 1-1.

Field Level Media

