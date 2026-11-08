Dana Holgorsen fired as Nebraska offensive coordinator after Illinois loss extends Cornhuskers' losing streak to four

Nebraska has parted ways with offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen following the Cornhuskers' defeat to Illinois on Friday.

Nebraska has parted ways with offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen. (Getty Images via AFP)

Glenn Thomas, who serves as co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, will now handle the play-calling for Nebraska as the Huskers look to turn things around after managing only 54 points across four consecutive defeats.

Matt Rhule confirms Dana Holgorsen's departure

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Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule confirmed the coaching change through a statement, expressing his disappointment with the team's performances and taking responsibility for its struggles.

“Like so many of you, I am angry, I am disappointed and I am frustrated with our results this season. As the head coach, I am ultimately responsible for every aspect of our program — including wins and losses — and it is my responsibility to make changes when they are warranted.”

The Cornhuskers have averaged just 22.2 points per game in conference matchups, leaving them 12th in the Big Ten and 96th nationally in scoring.

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{{^usCountry}} Rhule then addressed the coaching change, explaining the decision to part ways with Holgorsen. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rhule then addressed the coaching change, explaining the decision to part ways with Holgorsen. {{/usCountry}}

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“While there are many areas that need improvement, our offensive plan and execution is simply not working. Earlier today, I relieved offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen of his duties. As I have recently shared, Dana has a fantastic offensive mind, he is a strong leader, and he has done great work here at Nebraska. But simply, we need a change,” his statement said.

Holgorsen's Nebraska stint

Holgorsen was in his second full season leading Nebraska's offense. The 55-year-old joined the Cornhuskers in November 2024 after leaving his position as an offensive consultant at TCU.

A week after his arrival, head coach Matt Rhule promoted him to offensive coordinator after reassigning Marcus Satterfield to a different role.

Rhule hopes fans continue backing players

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Rhule also praised Nebraska's passionate fan base, expressing hope that supporters would continue standing behind the team as the Cornhuskers look to finish the season on a positive note.

“The Nebraska fan base has high expectations and I embrace them, and I also know of their passionate support of the young men in our program. I hope they will continue to be there for our players with very important games still ahead. Our entire program is determined to finish this season strong,” the head coach said.

Nebraska's offense fades after strong start

Nebraska opened the season with at least 31 points in each of its first five games, but its offensive output has since declined sharply, with the Cornhuskers failing to cross the 17-point mark in any of their last four outings.

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They will look to bounce back next Saturday when they visit Rutgers in Piscataway, New Jersey.

(With AP report inputs)