Darrell Taylor release row: Why Patriots, Mike Vrabel took big call. Interesting Texans link emerges

The New England Patriots and Mike Vrabel shocked fans with their latest roster move. The head coach announced on Friday that star defensive end Darrell Taylor has been released from the practice squad just days before the team's divisional game against the Denver Broncos.

During a presser, Vrabel was asked: “How has Darrell Taylor gotten acclimated so far?” Visibly uncomfortable, the HC responded: “Yeah, we released Darrell Taylor. We'll put that out here at four o'clock, so not very well.”

The move comes only days after the Patriots signed the former Texans star to the practice squad, four days before their AFC divisional playoff game against Houston.

Now, fans have a theory. Suggesting potential reasons why Taylor was released, fans suggested that the Patriots just wanted ‘intel’ on the Texans. These are just theories. There is no evidence to back them.

Taylor, 28, was a second-round pick by Seattle in the 2020 NFL Draft and has 24.5 sacks, 43 quarterback hits, seven forced fumbles and 126 tackles in 69 career games (13 starts) with the Seahawks (2021-23), Chicago Bears (2024) and Texans (2025).

Taylor recorded three tackles in four games with Houston this season. His last appearance for the Texans was their Week 9 loss to the Denver Broncos.

