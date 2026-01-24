Edit Profile
    Darrell Taylor release row: Why Patriots, Mike Vrabel took big call. Interesting Texans link emerges

    Published on: Jan 24, 2026 5:10 AM IST
    By Yash Nitish Bajaj
    Former Houston Texans defensive end Darrell Taylor (52) kneels over on the field after suffering an injury (AP)
    Former Houston Texans defensive end Darrell Taylor (52) kneels over on the field after suffering an injury (AP)

    The New England Patriots and Mike Vrabel shocked fans with their latest roster move

    The New England Patriots and Mike Vrabel shocked fans with their latest roster move. The head coach announced on Friday that star defensive end Darrell Taylor has been released from the practice squad just days before the team's divisional game against the Denver Broncos.

    During a presser, Vrabel was asked: “How has Darrell Taylor gotten acclimated so far?” Visibly uncomfortable, the HC responded: “Yeah, we released Darrell Taylor. We'll put that out here at four o'clock, so not very well.”

    The move comes only days after the Patriots signed the former Texans star to the practice squad, four days before their AFC divisional playoff game against Houston.

    Now, fans have a theory. Suggesting potential reasons why Taylor was released, fans suggested that the Patriots just wanted ‘intel’ on the Texans. These are just theories. There is no evidence to back them.

    Taylor, 28, was a second-round pick by Seattle in the 2020 NFL Draft and has 24.5 sacks, 43 quarterback hits, seven forced fumbles and 126 tackles in 69 career games (13 starts) with the Seahawks (2021-23), Chicago Bears (2024) and Texans (2025).

    Taylor recorded three tackles in four games with Houston this season. His last appearance for the Texans was their Week 9 loss to the Denver Broncos.

    New England Patriots depth chart

    Offense

    QB: Drake Maye, Joshua Dobbs, Tommy DeVito

    RB: Rhamondre Stevenson, TreVeyon Henderson

    FB: Jack Westover

    WR1: Stefon Diggs, Mack Hollins

    WR2: DeMario Douglas, Kyle Williams

    WR3: Kayshon Boutte, Efton Chism III

    TE: Hunter Henry, Austin Hooper, CJ Dippre

    LT: Vederian Lowe, Will Campbell, Thayer Munford Jr.

    LG: Jared Wilson, Caedan Wallace

    C: Garrett Bradbury, Ben Brown

    RG: Mike Onwenu, Caedan Wallace

    RT: Morgan Moses, Marcus Bryant

    Defense

    OLB: K’Lavon Chaisson, Elijah Ponder

    DT: Christian Barmore, Joshua Farmer

    NT: Khyiris Tonga, Eric Gregory

    DT: Milton Williams, Cory Durden

    OLB: Harold Landry III, Anfernee Jennings, Bradyn Swinson

    LB: Robert Spillane, Marte Mapu, Jahlani Tavai

    LB: Christian Elliss, Jack Gibbens, Chad Muma

    CB: Carlton Davis III, Charles Woods

    CB: Christian Gonzalez, Marcus Jones

    S: Jaylinn Hawkins, Dell Pettus, Brenden Schooler

    S: Craig Woodson, Dell Pettus

    Special Teams

    K: Andy Borregales

    P: Bryce Baringer

    H: Bryce Baringer

    PR: Marcus Jones, Efton Chism III

    KR: Kyle Williams, Terrell Jennings, Efton Chism III

    LS: Julian Ashby

    • Yash Nitish Bajaj
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Yash Nitish Bajaj

      Yash Bajaj is a part of the US team at Hindustan Times. With over four years of experience covering the US, he has developed passion for American football, NBA and other non-cricket sports. In free time, you will find Yash toying with AI tools, watching movies and discussing conspiracy theories. Read More

