Darrell Taylor release row: Why Patriots, Mike Vrabel took big call. Interesting Texans link emerges
The New England Patriots and Mike Vrabel shocked fans with their latest roster move
The New England Patriots and Mike Vrabel shocked fans with their latest roster move. The head coach announced on Friday that star defensive end Darrell Taylor has been released from the practice squad just days before the team's divisional game against the Denver Broncos.
During a presser, Vrabel was asked: “How has Darrell Taylor gotten acclimated so far?” Visibly uncomfortable, the HC responded: “Yeah, we released Darrell Taylor. We'll put that out here at four o'clock, so not very well.”
The move comes only days after the Patriots signed the former Texans star to the practice squad, four days before their AFC divisional playoff game against Houston.
Now, fans have a theory. Suggesting potential reasons why Taylor was released, fans suggested that the Patriots just wanted ‘intel’ on the Texans. These are just theories. There is no evidence to back them.
Taylor, 28, was a second-round pick by Seattle in the 2020 NFL Draft and has 24.5 sacks, 43 quarterback hits, seven forced fumbles and 126 tackles in 69 career games (13 starts) with the Seahawks (2021-23), Chicago Bears (2024) and Texans (2025).
Taylor recorded three tackles in four games with Houston this season. His last appearance for the Texans was their Week 9 loss to the Denver Broncos.
New England Patriots depth chart
Offense
QB: Drake Maye, Joshua Dobbs, Tommy DeVito
RB: Rhamondre Stevenson, TreVeyon Henderson
FB: Jack Westover
WR1: Stefon Diggs, Mack Hollins
WR2: DeMario Douglas, Kyle Williams
WR3: Kayshon Boutte, Efton Chism III
TE: Hunter Henry, Austin Hooper, CJ Dippre
LT: Vederian Lowe, Will Campbell, Thayer Munford Jr.
LG: Jared Wilson, Caedan Wallace
C: Garrett Bradbury, Ben Brown
RG: Mike Onwenu, Caedan Wallace
RT: Morgan Moses, Marcus Bryant
Defense
OLB: K’Lavon Chaisson, Elijah Ponder
DT: Christian Barmore, Joshua Farmer
NT: Khyiris Tonga, Eric Gregory
DT: Milton Williams, Cory Durden
OLB: Harold Landry III, Anfernee Jennings, Bradyn Swinson
LB: Robert Spillane, Marte Mapu, Jahlani Tavai
LB: Christian Elliss, Jack Gibbens, Chad Muma
CB: Carlton Davis III, Charles Woods
CB: Christian Gonzalez, Marcus Jones
S: Jaylinn Hawkins, Dell Pettus, Brenden Schooler
S: Craig Woodson, Dell Pettus
Special Teams
K: Andy Borregales
P: Bryce Baringer
H: Bryce Baringer
PR: Marcus Jones, Efton Chism III
KR: Kyle Williams, Terrell Jennings, Efton Chism III
LS: Julian Ashby
