Derrick Henry injury update: Why Ravens star is not playing vs Bengals; ‘Is he hurt?’
Derrick Henry was at his usual best in Q1 against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday
Derrick Henry was at his usual best in Q1 against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday. The Baltimore Ravens RB broke loose for a 28-yard touchdown and racked up 33 yards on just five first-half carries. But after the initial play, the veteran simply went missing.
Following a late-first-quarter rushing attempt, Henry didn’t log another carry for the remainder of the half and appeared in only one additional snap. The 31-year-old's disappearance has sparked questions as the game went into halftime.
Derrick Henry injury update
Is Henry injured? Not really. Despite the speculation, there’s no indication he is dealing with any issues. The limited usage instead seems tied to situational decisions. On Baltimore’s early second-quarter possession, Henry was likely given a breather. The two drives that followed were classic two-minute and pass-heavy sequences, situations in which Henry normally isn’t on the field.
“So Derrick Henry is fine but where was he after TD drive what are the Ravens even doing ???” one confused fan asked on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.
“Inexcusable to not have Derrick Henry on the field. This is again what we mean when we say this shit is scripted and or rigged. How can you not have your best player out there?” another one tweeted.
