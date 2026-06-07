Devon Larratt ignites Kandahar Giant legend: 'I saw an 8-foot warlord'

Canadian arm-wrestling champion and military veteran Devon Larratt has reignited interest in the decades-old “Kandahar Giant” in a recent podcast appearance with Joe Rogan on The Joe Rogan Experience. Devon Larratt says he once saw an 8-foot-tall warlord in Afghanistan, reigniting discussion around the long-running ‘Giant of Kandahar’ story. (Devon Larratt Instagram)

Larratt, a former member of the Canadian Armed Forces and one of the most successful arm wrestlers in history, said he personally observed a man whom he estimated to be more than eight feet tall while conducting military operations in southern Afghanistan.

While he stopped short of claiming he had encountered the mythical "Kandahar Giant" itself, his remarks drew attention because of similarities to stories that have circulated online for years about alleged giant humanoids in remote Afghan regions.

However, the story has as never been substantiated by military records, official investigations or credible evidence. The US Department of Defense has never confirmed the existence of such a creature.

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What is the Giant of Kandahar legend? The Kandahar Giant story has circulated in military folklore and conspiracy circles for more than two decades. The most commonly repeated version claims that US military personnel operating in Afghanistan encountered a giant humanoid measuring approximately 12 feet tall in the mountains near Kandahar.

According to the legend, the figure reportedly had red hair, six fingers and six toes and was killed during a military confrontation before the incident was allegedly covered up by authorities.

However, the story has as never been substantiated by military records, official investigations or credible evidence. The US Department of Defense has never confirmed the existence of such a creature.

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What Devon Larratt said about Kandahar giants? In the podcast appearance, Larratt suggested that he had personally heard stories connected to giant sightings during military service. He also described seeing unusually tall Indigenous men in northern Canada during his time in the military.

"I think he was eight feet," Larratt said during the interview, explaining that he was observing a meeting between coalition personnel and a local warlord from roughly 200 meters away. According to Larratt, the man appeared significantly taller and broader than everyone around him. "Our officer was probably somewhere at the bottom of his chest," he recalled.