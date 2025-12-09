Diego Pavia or Jeremiyah Love: Who's the favorite to win Heisman Trophy 2025? List of winners

Fernando Mendoza (L), Jeremiyah Love (2nd from left), Julian Sayin (3rd from left) and Diego Pavia were announced as the 2025 Heisman Trophy finalists.(AP) Heisman finalists for 2025 are Fernando Mendoza, Diego Pavia, Jeremiyah Love, and Julian Sayin, with the ceremony set for December 13 in New York City. The finalists for the 2025 Heisman Trophy were announced on Monday, with the official ceremony set to take place on Saturday, December 13, in New York City.

Fernando Mendoza of Indiana, Diego Pavia of Vanderbilt, Jeremiyah Love of Norte Dame, and Julian Sayin of Ohio State were the four finalists for the 2025 edition of college football's most prestigious awards.

Who Is The Favorite To Win Heisman Trophy In 2025?

Fernando Mendoza stands out the most among the four 2025 Heisman finalists for his elite efficiency in leading Indiana to a perfect 13-0 season, boasting a 181.4 passer rating. He completed 226 of 316 passes for 2,980 yards with 33 TDs and 6 interceptions.

Pavia powered Vanderbilt to 10-2 as a dual-threat at QB. He completed 242 of 340 passes (71.2%) for 3,192 yards to go with 27 TDs and an interception. He also added 152 rushes for 826 yards and 9 TDs, totaling 36 scores.

Meanwhile, Jeremiyah Love excelled as Notre Dame's RB in 12 games he played this season: He had 199 rushes for 1,372 yards, 18 TDs, and 27 receptions for 280 yards and 3 receiving TDs. He has been described as a workhorse for his incredible effort on the field.

Julian Sayin delivered a stellar 2025 season as Ohio State's sophomore quarterback, completing 279 of 356 passes for 3,323 yards. He has 31 touchdowns against just 6 interceptions

However, Mendoza's low-volume mastery—10.4% TD rate and top ball security—fueled Indiana's dominance (41.9 PPG, 6th nationally), outshining Sayin's higher-volume output at Ohio State. It makes him the favorite to win the 2025 Heisman trophy.

Heisman Trophy: List Of Winners

The following college football stars have won the Heisman Trophy in the last five years:

2024 — Travis Hunter (Colorado, CB/WR)

2023 — Jayden Daniels (LSU, QB)

2022 — Caleb Williams (USC, QB)

2021 — Bryce Young (Alabama, QB)

2020 — DeVonta Smith (Alabama, WR)

The 2025 Heisman Trophy ceremony airs Saturday, December 13 at 7 p.m. ET on ABC and can also be streamed live on the ESPN App.