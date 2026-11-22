The Detroit Lions take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their Week 12 matchup on Sunday with a shortage of cornerbacks, leaving head coach Dan Campbell with limited options in the secondary.
D.J. Reed and Ennis Rakestraw inactive vs Buccaneers
D.J. Reed and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. are among the players ruled inactive, with the Lions announcing their list shortly before the 1 pm ET kickoff.
Both players were carrying questionable tags heading into Sunday, with Reed nursing a hip injury picked up in the Lions' November 1 victory over Minnesota, while Rakestraw has been dealing with a shoulder problem that restricted him during this week's practice sessions.
Reed misses third straight game
The Lions are without its top cornerback, Reed, for a third consecutive game. The 30-year-old had indicated earlier in the week that he wanted to avoid rushing his recovery, unlike last season, making his absence from Sunday's lineup expected.{{/usCountry}}
The Lions are without its top cornerback, Reed, for a third consecutive game. The 30-year-old had indicated earlier in the week that he wanted to avoid rushing his recovery, unlike last season, making his absence from Sunday's lineup expected.{{/usCountry}}
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“I definitely want to make sure I come back, and I feel like myself. I don’t want to rush it, especially because our defense is playing well,” he had said.
Detroit Lions CB room
Detroit will have Roger McCreary, Rock Ya-Sin, Khalil Dorsey and Nick Whiteside available at cornerback for Sunday's matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Lions had four other players listed as questionable but cleared to play against Tampa Bay: linebacker Joe Bach (knee), cornerback Khalil Dorsey (ankle), defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (shoulder) and running back Sione Vaki (ankle).
All four were limited during practice this week.
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Lions' inactives vs Tampa Bay
Alongside D.J. Reed and Ennis Rakestraw Jr., the Lions also ruled defensive lineman Tyrus Wheat, Mekhi Wingo, defensive back Keith Abney II and linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga inactive for the game.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.