Ejiro Evero loses Panthers job after Packers defeat as Carolina makes major coaching staff changes

The Carolina Panthers have made major changes to their coaching staff less than 24 hours after their Thursday night defeat to the Green Bay Packers.

Panthers part ways with Ejiro Evero

Carolina Panthers parted ways with defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. (AP Photo)

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The franchise announced on Friday that it had parted ways with defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. He was not the only coach to leave, as the Panthers also dismissed passing game coordinator Jonathan Cooley as part of the shake-up.

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While the team has yet to name a permanent successor to Evero, it confirmed that defensive line coach Todd Wash will take over as the interim defensive coordinator for the remainder of the season.

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{{^usCountry}} According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, Evero’s dismissal marks the first coordinator firing of the current NFL season, with previous coaching changes limited to adjustments involving offensive or defensive play-callers. Panthers’ defensive struggles amid injuries {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, Evero’s dismissal marks the first coordinator firing of the current NFL season, with previous coaching changes limited to adjustments involving offensive or defensive play-callers. Panthers’ defensive struggles amid injuries {{/usCountry}}

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Evero’s defense finished last season ranked 16th in total yards allowed and 15th in points allowed.

However, the unit has struggled to maintain that level of performance this year, entering Thursday’s matchup after a 43-13 defeat. The Panthers failed to turn things around under the prime-time spotlight, with their secondary surrendering 288 passing yards and three touchdowns to Jordan Love.

Injuries have also played a significant role in Carolina’s defensive struggles. The team has been without key secondary contributors Jaycee Horn and Will Lee III, further complicating its efforts to contain opposing offenses.

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During Thursday’s road loss to Green Bay, the Panthers gave up 354 net yards and four total touchdowns.

Ejiro Evero’s tenure ends

Ejiro Evero had been in charge of Carolina’s defense since 2023, joining the franchise a year before head coach Dave Canales arrived in 2024.

The 45-year-old had frequently been mentioned among the candidates for head coaching vacancies over the past five offseasons, but his stint with Carolina has now ended after 59 games. The Panthers have 10 regular-season contests still to play this year.

The defensive unit struggled across several areas during the opening seven weeks, finishing 30th in run defense, ninth in pass defense and 23rd in overall defensive performance.

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The Panthers also had two particularly difficult outings, giving up 291 rushing yards and eight total touchdowns against the Chicago Bears in Week 1, followed by another 258 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns in its Week 6 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Panthers remain on top in NFC South race

Despite suffering consecutive defeats, they remain tied for first place in the NFC South, leaving its playoff hopes intact.

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The Panthers will now turn their attention to next Sunday's home matchup against the Denver Broncos. With changes coming to the coaching staff, it remains to be seen whether the revamped defensive setup can help Carolina get back to winning ways in Week 9.

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