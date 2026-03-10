Elgton Jenkins celebrates Packers latest move; key factor in decision revealed amid Ravens interest

The Green Bay Packers, as expected, have parted ways with two-time Pro-Bowl OL Elgton Jenkins. The 30-year-old will now enter free agency and has already attracted interest from other franchises - one of them being Baltimore Ravens. Jesse Minter anc co could soon find a potential solution to its vacancy at center.

Jenkins celebrates Packers' moves Meanwhile, the two-time Pro Bowler posted Instagram stories, celebrating quarterback Malik Davis joining the Miami Dolphins and Rashan Gary going to the Dallas Cowboys. He is yet to react to his own release.

Why Elgton Jenkins was released Just days ago, it was revealed that Sean Rhyan will remain the Packers' starting center in 2026. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Green Bay re-signed Rhyan on a three-year, $33 million extension. The new center came to the scene only after Elgton Jenkins' season-ending injury.

Jenkins had already vacated his preferred left guard spot last season after Green Bay brought in Aaron Banks. He struggled at the new position. After a season-ending injury in November, Packers moved Sean Rhyan to center.

Elgton has appeared in 87 games with 85 starts since entering the league, with the majority of his experience coming at left guard, where he started 67 games. He has also logged eight starts at left tackle, six at right tackle and four at center.

Despite his experience and accolades, the Packers moved on from Jenkins after a season shortened by injury. He was limited to just nine games during the 2025 campaign and finished the year with a 62.0 grade from Pro Football Focus across 538 snaps.

Green Bay’s decision was also influenced by the financial implications of his contract, which carried a $24.8 million cap hit for the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, the Baltimore Ravens are searching for a replacement at the position following Tyler Linderbaum’s departure in an $81 million deal. While Baltimore could look to the draft to fill the void, Jenkins’ experience and positional flexibility could make him an appealing veteran option to stabilize the middle of the offensive line.