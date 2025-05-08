Fire at TD Garden? Alarm triggers evacuation after Boston Celtics game

TD Garden was evacuated shortly after the Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks game on Wednesday when a fire alarm went off. According to social media reports, the alarm sounded as members of the media were waiting for Jayson Tatum to speak. Everyone in the building was evacuated as a precaution. Photos and videos from the scene show multiple fire vehicles outside the arena. As of now, authorities have not released an official statement regarding the incident.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 07: OG Anunoby #8 of the New York Knicks attempts a shot against Al Horford #42 of the Boston Celtics during the first quarter in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at TD Garden on May 07, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Getty Images via AFP)