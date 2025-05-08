Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Fire at TD Garden? Alarm triggers evacuation after Boston Celtics game

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
May 08, 2025 08:43 AM IST

A fire alarm went off at the TD Garden shortly after the Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks game. Everyone in the building was evacuated as a precaution.

TD Garden was evacuated shortly after the Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks game on Wednesday when a fire alarm went off. According to social media reports, the alarm sounded as members of the media were waiting for Jayson Tatum to speak. Everyone in the building was evacuated as a precaution. Photos and videos from the scene show multiple fire vehicles outside the arena. As of now, authorities have not released an official statement regarding the incident.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 07: OG Anunoby #8 of the New York Knicks attempts a shot against Al Horford #42 of the Boston Celtics during the first quarter in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at TD Garden on May 07, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Getty Images via AFP)
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 07: OG Anunoby #8 of the New York Knicks attempts a shot against Al Horford #42 of the Boston Celtics during the first quarter in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at TD Garden on May 07, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Getty Images via AFP)

 

 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

News / Sports / US Sports / Fire at TD Garden? Alarm triggers evacuation after Boston Celtics game
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 08, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On