Fire at TD Garden? Alarm triggers evacuation after Boston Celtics game
ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
May 08, 2025 08:43 AM IST
TD Garden was evacuated shortly after the Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks game on Wednesday when a fire alarm went off. According to social media reports, the alarm sounded as members of the media were waiting for Jayson Tatum to speak. Everyone in the building was evacuated as a precaution. Photos and videos from the scene show multiple fire vehicles outside the arena. As of now, authorities have not released an official statement regarding the incident.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information