From Jets skycam row to Giants-Saints roughing fiasco: Big NFL referee errors on Sunday

The NFL referees for Sunday were slammed left, right, and center, and rightfully so. Officials made several errors across the dozen games played today, with the New York Jets' skycam robbery standing out. Fans and analysts were left furious and posted about their frustration on social media. Philadelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship (32) and Dallas Cowboys' Marist Liufau, right, are separated by referee Shawn Smith (14)(AP)

Jets skycam row

The Jets' game against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife set the tone for referee woes. Justin Fields and co were denied an opportunity after officials missed a key rule.

On their opening drive, facing third-and-goal from the 7, quarterback Fields tried to set up a screen for running back Breece Hall. Cowboys defensive end Dante Fowler Jr deflected the ball with his facemask, and it ricocheted upward into the Fox Skycam.

Officials ruled the play an incomplete pass, forcing the Jets to settle for a field goal and a 3-0 lead. However, as per NFL rules (Rule 7, Section 2, Article 7), if a live ball strikes a video board, guide wire, or Skycam, the play is immediately dead and the down must be replayed from the previous spot.

The game clock should also be reset, with only personal fouls or unsportsmanlike conduct enforced.

Neither the officiating crew nor replay assist corrected the call, and the Jets chose not to challenge.

Giants-Saints roughing call

Meanwhile, the New York Giants’ trip to New Orleans quickly turned disastrous. After jumping out to an early lead on Saints, Jaxson Dart and co unraveled.

One play in the fourth quarter summed up the afternoon. Saints defensive end Carl Granderson burst through untouched and leveled quarterback Jaxson Dart.

But instead of a 10-yard loss, a flag turned the play into a 15-yard gain for the Giants. Officials called Granderson for roughing the passer.

Analysts and experts quickly called out officials. “How is this a roughing the passer on the Saints??” one person asked on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.