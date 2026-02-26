Happy Jonathan Kuminga aims to h

Jonathan Kuminga and the Atlanta Hawks hope for a repeat performance on Thursday night when they host the Washington Wizards in the second half of their two-game series.

The Hawks led wire-to-wire and beat the Wizards 119-98 on Tuesday as Kuminga made his Atlanta debut with a season-high 27 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Kuminga, the No. 7 pick in the 2021 draft, was obtained from Golden State in an exchange for oft-injured Kristaps Porzingis. Kuminga had fallen into disfavor with Warriors coach Steve Kerr and was pleased to have an opportunity for a fresh start in Atlanta.

"Everybody is going to have their own opinion and I don't really pay attention to what every anybody says," Kuminga said. "The window is very small for us to stack up all these wins and we're going get as many as we can. I think that's my main focus and we talk about how to play collectively and get those wins. That's all that matters."

Veteran Nickeil Alexander-Walker was impressed by Kuminga's first game with Atlanta.

"You come to the Hawks, you might have an amazing debut," Alexander-Walker said. "He came on, played with force, played with pace. He did exactly what we needed from him and it's good to see."

Kuminga averaged 12.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 20 games before his injury. He had missed the previous six games with a left knee bone bruise. Although he's been unable to play, he's spent time getting to know his teammates.

"I think it's basketball at the end of the day," Kuminga said. "I'm trying to be a student of the game as much as I can be, learning from other players here from J.J. and Niko , just asking them questions. They've been playing for a minute, so they know pretty much everything. I'm just trying to pick their brains so I can keep up with them. Once I get out there, things just feel good and look normal."

Kuminga got more court time than expected on Tuesday when the Hawks lost Jalen Johnson with a left hip flexor after six minutes. Johnson will be re-evaluated on Thursday.

The Wizards played without Alex Sarr on Tuesday and his status will be updated on Thursday.

There remain rumors that Trae Young could make his Washington debut on Thursday against his former team. Young has not played since Dec. 27 because of a right knee MCL strain but has resumed basketball activities. He was traded to the Wizards early last month.

The Wizards continue to get solid defensive play from Bilal Coulibaly, who had six rebounds, four blocks and two steals on Tuesday, along with eight points and four assists.

"Every night, I've got a different matchup, sometimes I can guard point guards, sometimes it's like a power forward. That's what I do," Coulibaly said. "I get the ball more so I can create more for me and my teammates."

This will be the last of four games between the two clubs, with Atlanta leading the season series 2-1.

The Hawks, currently No. 9 in the Eastern Conference, are trying to improve their playoff position. They are 2 1/2 games behind No. 8 Miami and a half- game ahead of No. 10 Charlotte. The Wizards are one way ahead of Indiana and Brooklyn for fewest wins in the East.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.