James Daniels injury update: Tua Tagovaiola's key guard gets crucial news ahead of Week 2

The Miami Dolphins had a low start to their ambitions for a playoff stint when they suffered a 33-8 loss against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday (September 7). For a team looking to upgrade its offensive line in order to protect quarterback Tua Tagovaiola from further injuries, guard James Daniels’s injury early in the game only made matters worse. Miami Dolphins guard James Daniels (78) runs onto the field during practice at the NFL football team's training camp,(AP)

James Daniels’s injury

During the first quarter of Sunday’s game, Daniels was forced to exit after suffering a pectoral injury, which kept him out for the rest of the contest. This, no doubt, must have been a tough blowback to the Dolphins, who invested in a three-year, $24 million contract despite coming off a torn ACL injury in September 2024. He had already been deemed questionable to play on Sunday due to a prior ankle injury.

How does this affect the Dolphins?

To look at the brighter side of things, reports suggest that Daniels’s pectoral injury did not result in the tearing of any muscle. Even in the best-case scenario, however, he would still be forced to sit out at least 3-4 weeks of upcoming games in order to suitably recover, leaving Tagovaiola unprotected and open to injuries on the field.

“Source estimates Miami OG James Daniels (pec) will miss 3-4 weeks. He did not tear the pectoral muscle, which is the good news,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler posted on his social media handle.

This means that Daniels will be forced to sit out the following Dolphins’ games: New England Patriots (Sunday, September 14), Buffalo Bills (Thursday, September 18), and New York Jets (Monday, September 29). Depending on his recovery process, this number could suitably tweak itself as well.

Despite not being the most reliable person to fall back on, Daniels’s loss is still bound to be felt on the field.

By Stuti Gupta