Jordan Elliott’s unexpected release from Titans sparks fan curiosity, with one question looming over DT's exit

Jordan Elliott’s stint with the Tennessee Titans has ended after just five appearances, with the franchise announcing his release on Tuesday morning, October 20. The move follows an incident involving the defensive tackle at the team’s facility on October 15, according to the Titans.

Jordan Elliott’s stint with the Tennessee Titans has ended after just five appearances, (AP Photo)

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“On Thursday, Oct. 15, there was an incident at our team facility involving Jordan Elliott,” the team said in a statement. “Following our review of the incident, we have made the decision to release Elliott from our roster,” it added.

No further details provided on Elliott’s release

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{{^usCountry}} The Titans declined to provide further information about what occurred or explain the circumstances behind the decision. “We will have no further comment on the matter,” the franchise stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Titans declined to provide further information about what occurred or explain the circumstances behind the decision. “We will have no further comment on the matter,” the franchise stated. {{/usCountry}}

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ESPN reported that the decision had unanimous support and that the NFL was aware of the situation.

Signs of Elliott’s absence had emerged earlier, when head coach Robert Saleh told local media before Friday’s practice that the defensive tackle would not participate because he was “dealing with personal stuff.”

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Elliott also remained behind when Tennessee traveled to Indianapolis last Saturday and was listed as inactive for the Titans’ upset win over the Colts.

Fans seek answers over Elliott’s release

The Titans’ decision to withhold details about the incident behind Elliott’s release has left fans searching for answers, with many taking to social media to express their curiosity about what prompted the move.

One X user expressed frustration with the franchise’s silence and tweeted, “Of course you won’t comment further. There has to be a reasonable explanation for his release. Is that too much to ask?”

Another fan echoed the sentiment, commenting, “Well now I need to know what he did.”

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One user offered a sarcastic take on the timing, asking, “Today is October 20th. 5 day film review?”

Meanwhile, one commenter pointed to the team’s vague statement, writing, “non contact injuries always hit different when the team releases a statement this vague like we all know its bad without them actually saying it”

Another user raised concerns about the potential implications for the franchise, tweeting, “This will start a trend of titans players getting cut for "behavior reasons" just to get out of the organization.”

Elliott’s release unrelated to Alontae Taylor’s absence

Around the same time as Elliott’s release was announced, Titans cornerback Alontae Taylor was listed as inactive for Sunday’s matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. ESPN reported that Taylor’s absence was a coach’s decision rather than the result of an injury.

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The timing of the two developments fueled speculation about a possible connection between them.

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However, ESPN reporter Turron Davenport clarified that Elliott’s departure from Tennessee was unrelated to the circumstances behind Taylor’s deactivation against Indianapolis.

Jordan Elliott’s stats so far

Elliott, 28, recorded 11 combined tackles across five games for Tennessee this season.

The NFL veteran spent last season with the San Francisco 49ers, making 16 starts and finishing with 31 combined tackles, two quarterback hits, one tackle for loss and a pass defensed. Across his first seven seasons, he appeared in 102 games.

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