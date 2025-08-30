Kenny Clark's warning to Packers, other teams after Cowboys trade: ‘Just watch the film’

Kenny Clark has a clear message for the Packers and other teams: ‘Watch out for me’. The former Pro Bowl defensive tackle was a part of a blockbuster deal between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay that ended the long-standing Micah Parsons contract dispute. Packers sent Clark and two first-round picks to the Cowboys for Parsons. Kenny Clark joined the Dallas Cowboys in a blockbuster trade(X)

Clark addressed reporters on Friday, revealing details about the trade. The 29-year-old said that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told him that the trade ‘wasn’t happening without him as part of it’.

"I was shocked, but once Jerry and all those guys called me, Schotty and everybody, I just felt wanted. It's a blessing, I'm appreciative of it." Clark said, via the Cowboys' official site.

Further sending out a warning, the DT added: “Just watch the film. I don’t do too much talking. My game speaks for itself. … I can get off the ball with the best of them.”

Clark, a three-time Pro Bowler, said he is prepared for a blockbuster season.

"No nonsense, you're going to get a dawg, somebody that's just all about football. I'm here to ball. I'm here to be my best self. I feel like when I'm my best self, there's nobody messing with me. That's what I bring to the table, I'm here to play my (expletive) off."

Kenny Clark and the Cowboys will be in action on September 4, when Dallas takes on reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.

“First and foremost, just establishing myself by how I play. And just being myself, establishing myself as a leader. I lead by example, I truly believe in being a pro and doing things the right way.”

He added that the Cowboys is a ‘historic franchise’ and he wants no less than the Super Bowl for them.

"It's a historic franchise, I wouldn't want no other thing other than to be sitting here. I've got a chance to win a Super Bowl here and that's all I could ask for. That's what I want to do, I want to bring a Super Bowl back to the Cowboys."