Marianne von Gierke: Cause of death unknown as 40-year-old Chilean bodybuilding star dies weeks after Mr. Olympia

Professional bodybuilder Marianne von Gierke has died at 40, just weeks after finishing 13th in the Women’s Physique category at the 2026 Mr. Olympia. The Chilean bodybuilding community announced her death on October 14, but no cause of death has been made public.

Marianne von Gierke, 40, died weeks after Mr. Olympia, with her cause of death undisclosed as Chile’s bodybuilding community paid tribute. (Marianne von Gierke/Instagram)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Von Gierke, who was also a personal trainer and mother to an 11-year-old son, had competed at the sport’s biggest stage for the second time. She previously finished 16th at the 2024 Mr. Olympia and had continued to improve her results in 2026.

Marianne von Gierke cause of death remains unknown after Mr. Olympia

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The exact cause of Marianne von Gierke’s death has not been disclosed.

Her death came shortly after a strong run of results in professional bodybuilding. Von Gierke won the 2026 Rising Phoenix Pro title before placing 13th at the Mr. Olympia contest. She had turned professional in 2021 and was building a name for herself in the Women’s Physique division.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} According to Fitness Volt, she also placed sixth at the Texas Pro earlier in the 2026 season. Her results showed progress across the year, with her Rising Phoenix victory marking a major achievement in her career. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Fitness Volt, she also placed sixth at the Texas Pro earlier in the 2026 season. Her results showed progress across the year, with her Rising Phoenix victory marking a major achievement in her career. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also Read: Eight-time Mr. Olympia Ronnie Coleman reveals he ate 2.7 kg chicken per day and had 0.3% body fat

Marianne von Gierke’s final social media posts and message to boyfriend

Von Gierke remained active on social media in the hours before her death. Her final post congratulated a friend on a physique transformation.

She had also recently shared a message thanking her boyfriend of 10 years, Juan Cofre Garcia, for standing by her through a demanding bodybuilding season. In the post, she described the support he gave her during training and preparation.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“He is with me 365 days a year, not only when things go well, but also through every difficult stage of a preparation,” she wrote.

She also called him “the one who lives with me through every process, my good days, my doubts, my frustrations and my goals. The one who holds from the shadows a fundamental part of all they see on stage.

“Thank you for believing in me, even when the road gets tough. To understand this passion, live it with me and vibrate with every challenge as if it were yours too.

“Thank you for walking by my side, sharing my dreams and being a fundamental part of every achievement. My season ends. Our path continues.”

García responded by praising her achievements and promising to continue supporting her.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“I really take my hat off for you and you do not know how proud you make me feel with your achievements, many times I do not know how you do it to carry everything,” he said.

Also Read: Arnold Schwarzenegger biography 'Arnold' hits the shelves

Chilean bodybuilding federation pays tribute to Marianne von Gierke

NPC Worldwide Chile shared a tribute to von Gierke after announcing her death, remembering her dedication to bodybuilding and her achievements on stage.

“Today we bid farewell with deep sorrow to a @mari.gierke.ifbbpro athlete who left an indelible mark on bodybuilding. We will remember her for her dedication, discipline and for bringing her talent to the stage of Mr. Olympia, leaving a legacy in her category and inspiring those who shared this passion with her.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Her effort, career and all that she achieved will remain in the memory of our sporting community.

“We send our deepest condolences to her family, loved ones, friends and everyone who is feeling her departure today. We accompany you with respect and affection at this difficult time.

“May her legacy live on and may she rest in peace.”

Von Gierke leaves behind her 11-year-old son, family, friends and fellow athletes. The circumstances surrounding her death remain unknown.