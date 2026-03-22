Meet Team USA's ‘giantkillers’ who handed Tom Brady, Joe Burrow brutal losses in Fanatics Flag Football

Team USA stamped its authority on the inaugural Fanatics Flag Football Classic, overpowering star-studded Wildcats and Founders FFC lineups, which included the likes of Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts and Tom Brady.

Team USA vs Founders After conceding an early touchdown to Tom Brady’s Founders FFC, the national team responded emphatically, scoring 43 unanswered points in a crushing 43-16 win. The performance underlined their near-flawless execution, having scored on all but one possession before simply running out the clock late in the game.

Brady’s team started brightly but was quickly overwhelmed by Team USA’s pace and precision.

Once the national side found rhythm, there was no stopping them, as they carved through a defense packed with NFL stars. The one-sided surge turned what initially looked competitive into a rout, showcasing the gap between seasoned flag football specialists and traditional tackle football players adjusting to the format.

Wildcats also fall short Before dismantling the Founders, Team USA had already sent a strong message with a 39-14 victory over the Wildcats FFC led by Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels.

That game followed a similar script, with Team USA controlling proceedings from the outset and never trailing.

The Wildcats struggled to adapt to flag football’s rules and tempo, committing multiple penalties for illegal contact while failing to match the speed and agility of their opponents.

NFL stars struggle to adjust Despite boasting elite talent like DeAndre Hopkins and Odell Beckham Jr., the Wildcats failed to generate consistent offense.

Their flashes of brilliance were few and far between, and defensive lapses proved costly. Even off-field personalities drew attention, with Logan Paul penalized early in the game and later involved in a sequence that led to a Team USA touchdown.

The struggles highlighted how different the flag football format is, even for elite NFL athletes.

Who are Team USA’s ‘giantkillers’? Led by quarterback Darrell Doucette III, Team USA’s roster is built around players deeply experienced in flag football — a key factor behind their dominance.

Team USA roster:

QB: Darrell Doucette III, Nico Casares

WR/QB: Laderrick “Pablo” Smith

DB/WR: Aamir Brown, Tyler Davis, Velton Brown Jr., Ja'Deion High, Isaiah Calhoun, Jamie Kennedy, Mike Daniels

DE/WR: Laval Davis, Shawn Theard Jr.

What’s next in the tournament? With two commanding wins, Team USA has secured a spot in the championship game of the round-robin tournament.

Meanwhile, Brady’s Founders FFC and Burrow’s Wildcats FFC will face off for another chance to challenge the national side.