Major League Baseball (MLB) has approached a federal court seeking legal protection ahead of a potential lockout expected next week. The league filed a lawsuit on Wednesday in an effort to stop the MLB Players Association from challenging a possible work stoppage through antitrust litigation.

MLB has approached a federal court seeking legal protection ahead of a potential lockout expected next week. (AFP) more less

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“Today’s filing is a defensive measure simply intended to keep the parties at the bargaining table to work towards a new collective bargaining agreement and a full 2027 season,” MLB spokesperson Glen Caplin said.

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According to Caplin, MLB is seeking to prevent the union from using its most significant legal option to challenge a potential shutdown, with the aim of keeping labor negotiations within the collective bargaining framework.

Eight union representatives named as defendants

In a 38-page lawsuit submitted to the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, MLB urged a judge to establish that a lockout would not violate federal antitrust laws and would not be subject to a court-ordered injunction.

The lawsuit identifies the players' union along with all eight representatives serving on its executive subcommittee as defendants. Among those named is pitcher Tarik Skubal, who recently secured a nine-year, $450 million deal with the New York Mets.

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The legal action comes amid a stalemate in negotiations over a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA), with team owners advocating for the introduction of a salary cap while the players' union remains firmly against the idea.

The existing five-year labor deal is due to expire at 11:59 p.m. ET on December 1. If both sides fail to reach an agreement before the deadline, owners are expected to trigger a lockout.

MLB's concerns center on the possibility that the players' association could disclaim its status as the official bargaining representative for players. Such a move would potentially clear the way for individual players to bring antitrust lawsuits against the league and its 30 franchises.

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Similar tactics have been used in labor disputes involving other professional sports leagues. If successful, an antitrust case could leave MLB facing damages amounting to three times the financial losses established by the players.

MLBPA slams league's lawsuit as ‘frivolous’

The MLB Players Association, however, pushed back against the league's position, arguing that the lawsuit was an attempt to use the judicial system to strengthen MLB's negotiating position rather than resolve the labor dispute at the bargaining table.

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“The lawsuit filed today by MLB is completely frivolous,” the MLBPA said in a statement. “We will respond appropriately, but MLB’s decision to run to court in the middle of negotiations rather than bargain in good faith is incredibly disappointing,” the statement added.

MLB proposes $258.2 million salary cap

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Under MLB's proposed plan, teams would operate under a $258.2 million salary cap and a minimum payroll requirement of $180.2 million, with both limits set to take effect in 2028. However, the players' association continues to reject the introduction of a salary cap.

The league's previous lockout pushed back the opening of the 2022 campaign, although every team ultimately played its full 162-game schedule. MLB has not had regular-season games canceled because of a labor dispute since the players' strike in 1994-95.

(With Reuters inputs)