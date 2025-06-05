NBA Finals Game 1: When and where to livestream Indiana Pacers vs Oklahoma City Thunder today?

The stage for the first game of the NBA Finals is set. League MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder will play against Tyrese Haliburton’s No. 4 Indiana Pacers at Oklahoma Paycom Center on Thursday (June 5). Indiana Pacers will face the Oklahoma City Thunder in NBA Finals Game 1 today(AP)

The Thunder reached this stage for the first time since 2012 after being the best-ranked team throughout the regular season and securing a 4-1 series win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals. This will be the first Finals outing for the Pacers after slowly making their way through the ranks during regular season play-offs and beating No. 5 Milwaukee Bucks, No. 1 Cleveland Cavaliers, and No. 3 New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals.

When and where to stream Game 1?

The match will start at 8:30 PM ET (7:30 PM CT) and will be streamed on ABC and FUBO. FUBO currently offers viewers a one-week free trial. Plans start at $84.99 per month for the pro version and go up to $94.99 per month for the more expansive Elite version. The service is currently operational in the US, Canada, France and Spain.

Full schedule for NBA Finals

Here is the full schedule for the NBA Finals:

· Game 1: Pacers at Thunder - Thursday, June 5, 8:30 PM ET (ABC)

· Game 2: Pacers at Thunder - Sunday, June 8, 8:00 PM ET (ABC)

· Game 3: Thunder at Pacers - Wednesday, June 11, 8:30 PM ET (ABC)

· Game 4: Thunder at Pacers - Friday, June 13, 8:30 PM ET (ABC)

· Game 5: Pacers at Thunder - Monday, June 16, 8:30 PM ET (ABC) if necessary

· Game 6: Thunder at Pacers - Thursday, June 19, 8:30 PM ET (ABC) if necessary

· Game 7: Pacers at Thunder - Sunday, June 22, 8:00 PM ET (ABC) if necessary

By Stuti Gupta