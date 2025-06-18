NBA Finals: How OKC Thunder can clinch the title in Game 6

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers are all geared up for a historic Game 6 in the NBA Finals series, which may prove to be the most crucial game yet. After the Thunder’s decisive win at home in Game 5 on Monday (June 16), the series now runs 3-2 in their favor. Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

The chances of Game 6 possibly deciding who lifts the cup this year have made all eyes turn to what’s needed for OKC Thunder to leave the Pacers high and dry.

Monday’s match marked the first time the Pacers have lost two games back-to-back in this tournament. Labeled as the “underdogs” of the series, the pressure on the Pacers to rise and even the score come Friday (June 20) is all the more leveled up. A win from the Thunder, on the other hand, could secure them their first title in franchise history. Needless to say, the stakes are high.

According to the latest odds and probabilities predicted by DraftKings Sportsbook, the chances of the Thunder taking this home are overwhelmingly evident. Here are the latest stats on who people are placing their bets on:

Spread

Thunder -5 (-110)

Pacers +5 (-110)

Moneyline

Thunder: -198

Pacers: +164

Total

225 (Over -110/Under -110)

This gives the Thunder an implied probability of 66.4% to defeat the Pacers. These numbers only become more favorable for the Thunder if one were to look at series odds; a -1600 score provides a 94% chance of victory.

In terms of team strength and performance, following Game 5, Jalen Williams’ 40 points have brought him up as the second favorable choice to win the coveted Finals MVP award this year. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in his court and the fact that only two out of 31 instances of NBA history result in a team winning the championship after losing out Game 5 swing the pendulum increasingly in favor of the Thunder.

Only time and miracle will tell if the Pacers are able to surpass these barriers to secure the title. But as of now, the ball pretty much seems to be in the Thunder’s court.

By Stuti Gupta