NFL legend Tom Brady dating supermodel Candice Swanepoel: Reports

Tom Brady may have found love again, this time with supermodel Candice Swanepoel.

Tom Brady and Candice Swanepoel are reportedly dating. (AFP, Instagram/ @candiceswanepoel)

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The retired NFL star, 49, and the 38-year-old model have reportedly been dating for months US Weekly reported, though neither has publicly confirmed the relationship.

Tom Brady and Candice Swanepoel are dating

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A source told Us Weekly that the two have been together “for a while.” Brady is 49 and Swanepoel is 38. “They’ve been dating for a while now,” a source told People. This suggests the two have been seeing each other for at least a few months.

“They both live in Miami, so it’s very convenient,” the insider added. “They’re spending a lot of time together.”

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{{^usCountry}} Another source told People, “Candice and Tom have been dating for months. She’s been very secretive and selective about who she’s told about their dating. When they have met up, they’ve gone [to great] lengths not to be spotted.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another source told People, “Candice and Tom have been dating for months. She’s been very secretive and selective about who she’s told about their dating. When they have met up, they’ve gone [to great] lengths not to be spotted.” {{/usCountry}}

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Neither Brady nor Swanepoel has spoken in public about the romance.

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Brady’s past and what he said about his love life

Brady was married to supermodel Gisele Bundchen from 2009 to 2022. They have two children, son Benjamin, 16, and daughter Vivian, 13. As per People, Brady also has a son, John, 19, with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

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Bundchen, 46, welcomed a son with her husband, Joaquim Valente, in February 2025.

After his split from Bundchen, Brady was linked to other celebrities, including Irina Shayk, Kim Kardashian and Alix Earle.

Earlier this year, Brady played coy about his dating life, as per People. “You know what? I don’t have much time for a personal life or much time for myself, but I love working, and I love my kids,” he told the outlet.

“I like to be busy and try to really stay fulfilled in the things I’m doing, so I’m working on some really cool projects, and I’m involved with some great teams of people that are doing some really positive things,” he added at the time.

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Who is Candice Swanepoel?

According to People, Swanepoel was most recently in a decade-long relationship with her ex-fiance, Hermann Nicoli, before they split in 2018. They dated for 14 years and got engaged in 2015. The former pair have two sons, Anacan, 10, and Ariel.

Swanepoel has kept her dating life private since the breakup. She has spoken openly about balancing motherhood with her busy modeling career.

“Life is a constant search for balance, for me at least, and yes I do sometimes feel overwhelmed, but I’m very in tune with my children’s needs, then my own personal needs, which are also important,” she told V magazine in 2023

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“Sometimes it’s easy to forget. I’ve realized to be a better mother, I know I need to also take care of myself, whether that be about my [physical] health or mental health or being able to excel in my career and business because it brings me joy and so my children have begun to understand that too.”

She added, “I think it’s very healthy and important for them to see everything I do. One of my most vivid memories as a child was seeing my father wake up at 4 a.m. to take care of our farm and his dedication and drive is something that is now part of me and something I hope they will learn from me.”