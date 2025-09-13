SAN FRANCISCO — Patrick Bailey hit a game-ending grand slam with one out in the 10th inning, sending the San Francisco Giants past the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 on Friday night to boost their position in the NL wild-card chase. Patrick Bailey's game-ending grand slam sends surging Giants past first-place Dodgers, 5-1

Bailey crushed a 1-0 pitch from Tanner Scott into the left-field seats and was doused by teammates after his home run trot.

Joel Peguero pitched the 10th for the win as San Francisco won for the eighth time in 11 games and pulled within one game of the Mets for the third NL wild card after New York lost at home to Texas.

The Giants missed a chance to end it in the ninth.

Pinch-hitter Luis Matos reached on Mookie Betts’ throwing error, Rafael Devers singled one out later and Blake Treinen relieved Jack Dreyer. He intentionally walked Willy Adames to bring up Wilmer Flores, who hit a deep fly to center that Andy Pages fired to catcher Ben Rortvedt at 92.9 mph to tag Grant McCray for the inning-ending double play.

McCray then made a catch and 101.7 mph throw from right field to third for a double play in the top of the 10th.

Michael Conforto had tied it on a home run leading off the seventh against his old Giants team.

The Dodgers had their four-game winning streak snapped in the first game of seven important matchups between the clubs over a 10-day span.

Justin Verlander left with a no-decision as he reached 20 years of service time Friday. Verlander made his 552nd start to tie with Bartolo Colon for 28th place on the career list.

With two outs in the top of the fourth, third baseman Matt Chapman fielded a sharp grounder by Pages and threw to first, where Dominic Smith nearly did the splits to make the play. The Dodgers challenged the out call, but it was upheld on replay review.

Smith injured his inner right thigh and was replaced by Wilmer Flores.

Ohtani and Betts each extended their on-base streaks to 17 games. Betts has reached safely in 31 of 33 games going back to Aug. 5.

LHP Clayton Kershaw takes the mound Saturday for Los Angeles opposite Giants RHP All-Star Logan Webb .

